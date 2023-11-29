Soda Museum and Arcade Brings Pop's Bubbly Past to Life in St. Charles

You can try more than 50 different bottled sodas on site

By on Wed, Nov 29, 2023 at 6:11 am

click to enlarge Soda Museum
Courtesy Tom Smith Jr.
Director Tom Smith Jr. says the museum will hold one of the largest collections of classic soda advertisements and unique bottles in the world.

Enjoy reminiscing about when Coke only came in a glass bottle or perhaps the advent of the first soda vending machine? A new museum in St. Charles will quench the thirst of soda enthusiasts with an immersive journey through the history of these carbonated beverages.

The Soda Museum and Arcade (126 North Main Street, St. Charles) will open its doors to the public at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 30.

The idea for this bubbly walk down memory lane comes from Tom Smith Jr., a life-time resident of St. Charles and director of the Soda Museum. 

Smith’s love of collecting started when he was 10 years old, but his interest in soda-related relics sparked while working at Midwest Auction Service in the 1980s. His father, Tom Sr., followed shortly and began to collect pinball and arcade games. As Smith got older, he began scouring flea markets, antique shops and online marketplaces to add to his already expansive collection.

“It has been my life-long dream to share my passion and extensive collection of memorabilia in St. Charles,” Smith Jr. says. “This museum is not just about the beverages; it’s about the stories, the innovations and the memories associated with sodas that have touched lives globally.”

The museum will be split into two sections. The main floor, mezzanine and top floor will have all the soda memorabilia, while the basement will be home to a full arcade that includes dozens of classic video games, pinball machines, bowling machines, air hockey and more.

Visitors can expect themed exhibits that showcase the evolution of soda culture from the 1880s to present day; rare collections of vintage soda memorabilia, including what Smith Jr. says is one of the largest collections of classic advertisements and unique bottles in the world; and the opportunity to taste more than 50 different bottled sodas featuring a diverse range of flavors, from traditional classics to exotic concoctions.

The Soda Museum and Main Street Arcade will be available to host private events with dedicated space for receptions and special occasions.

Following its grand opening, the museum will be open Friday, December 1, and Saturday, December 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tours are $20 per person, and kids under 5 are free. Cost includes unlimited free play in the Main Street Arcade.

