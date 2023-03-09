The STL Mystic Fair Is Coming to Bridgeton This Month

But if you’re a psychic you probably already knew that, huh?

By on Thu, Mar 9, 2023 at 7:15 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The STL Mystic Fair Is Coming to Bridgeton This Month
@kinomi42 / Flickr


The STL Mystic Fair is coming to Bridgeton at the end of the month. But if you’re a psychic, you probably already knew that, huh?

Well, for the rest of us, we can access their special powers at Machinists’ District 9 Hall (12365 St Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton) from Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30.

The fair will offer all manner of mystical entertainment and interventions, including mediums, healers, psychics, herbalists, energy workers, spiritual guides and numerologists. Visitors can opt in to energy healing, have their portrait taken by an aura camera, or buy crystals and other mystic paraphernalia.

The event also offers hourly workshops, door prizes and more.

Tickets to the STL Mystic Fair cost $8 for a daily admission, $15 for a two-day pass and $20 for a weekend pass. Kids age 12 and under get in for free.

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Tom 'Papa' Ray Speaks Out After KDHX Firing

By Ryan Krull

Tom 'Papa' Ray Speaks Out After KDHX Firing

Opera Theatre’s New Works Collective Tells Powerful, Modern Stories

By Rosalind Early

Opera Theatre’s New Works Collective Tells Powerful, Modern Stories

Review: Now at the Fox, To Kill a Mockingbird Resonates Powerfully

By Tina Farmer

Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch and Yaegel T. Welch Tom Robinson in a courtroom scene during To Kill a Mockingbird.

Celebrate St. Louis with 314 Day Events and Deals

By Rosalind Early

Let your St. Louis flag fly next week.

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us