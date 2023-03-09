The STL Mystic Fair Is Coming to Bridgeton This Month

The STL Mystic Fair is coming to Bridgeton at the end of the month. But if you’re a psychic, you probably already knew that, huh?
Well, for the rest of us, we can access their special powers at Machinists’ District 9 Hall (12365 St Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton)
from Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30.
The fair will offer all manner of mystical entertainment and interventions, including mediums, healers, psychics, herbalists, energy workers, spiritual guides and numerologists. Visitors can opt in to energy healing, have their portrait taken by an aura camera, or buy crystals and other mystic paraphernalia.
The event also offers hourly workshops, door prizes and more.
Tickets to the STL Mystic Fair cost $8 for a daily admission, $15 for a two-day pass and $20 for a weekend pass. Kids age 12 and under get in for free.
Visit the Facebook event page
for more information.
