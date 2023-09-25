Best Fried Chicken

Eat Duckbill at Platypus

Mon, Sep 25, 2023 at 2:02 pm

Share on Nextdoor
4501 Manchester Avenue, eatduckbill.com

If you taste love in the fried chicken Grant Heman serves at his food counter, Eat Duckbill — and it's impossible not to — it's because of its origins. When Heman's daughter, Chandler "Chooch" Heman, was a little girl, she was a picky eater, and one of the few things that she loved was popcorn chicken. It became their thing, and over the years, Heman perfected his popcorn chicken game, serving it not just for Chooch but for family meals at the various restaurants where he worked around town. Eventually, it became the basis for a business opportunity when he was approached by Meredith Barry and Tony Saputo to run the food counter inside their bar, Platypus, and soon it became one of the Grove hotspot's biggest draws. No mere bar food, Heman's chicken is perfection thanks to his insistence upon doing things right, even if it requires tremendous effort. Heman's standards are exacting; he begins with whole chicken thighs and butchers them on-site, producing as perfectly symmetrical elongated cube shapes as he can make from an asymmetrical raw product. He brines the meat, weighs out his flour and seasoning to the gram, and hand-breads every portion to order. The result is a stunning, bite-sized nugget so succulent and subtly sweet from its brine that you wonder why all chicken can't taste like this. One bite and you understand why Chooch was so picky: When you have something this good available to you, how could you eat anything else? —Cheryl Baehr

Scroll to read more Food & Drink articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Welcome to the Very Best of St. Louis 2023

By Sarah Fenske

Welcome to the Very Best of St. Louis 2023

Best Recording Studio

Swindlers Busted in Target Parking Lot After Stealing $120K from O'Fallon Man

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Ankurkumar Patel, allegedly a member of an interstate scheme that swindled an elderly Missouri man out of more than $120,000.

A Letter to the St. Louis Driver Glued to His Phone at a Red Light

By Collin Preciado

It's really so interesting you have to check it at every stop light?

Also in Best of St. Louis

Best of St. Louis 2023: People & Places

Best of St. Louis 2023: People & Places

Best of St. Louis 2023: Sports & Recreation

Best of St. Louis 2023: Sports & Recreation

Welcome to the Very Best of St. Louis 2023

By Sarah Fenske

Welcome to the Very Best of St. Louis 2023

Best of St. Louis 2023: Readers' Choice

Best of St. Louis 2023: Readers' Choice
More

Digital Issue

September 27, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us