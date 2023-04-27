5 Top Chocolate Chip Cookies in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

Cheryl Baehr Comet Coffee's chocolate chip cookie with milk, of course.

Let's be real; there's really no such thing as a bad chocolate chip cookie. Even the most basic, store-bought brand can get the job done when you just need a taste of something simple and sweet. However, a truly extraordinary chocolate chip cookie is a work of art, its seemingly humble nature a mere cover for pastry greatness. These area spots are turning out our favorites.

Union Loafers

Every last thing that comes out of Union Loafers' (1629 Tower Grove Avenue, 314-833-6111) kitchen is utter perfection, so it's no surprise that its chocolate chip cookie is the stuff of greatness. Crisp on the outside and sprinkled with just a touch of salt flakes, it hits that right note of sweet without being overly so.

Comet Coffee

The gold standard of chocolate chip cookies, Comet Coffee's (5708 Oakland Avenue, 314-932-7770) masterful version of the treat has a delightfully crisp exterior that tastes of brown butter and discs of bittersweet chocolate throughout that somehow remain molten, even after the cookie has cooled. It doesn't get any better than this.

Pint Size Bakery & Coffee

Christy Augustin grew up eating Nestle Toll House chocolate chip cookies like the rest of us mere mortals, but when it came time to put them on the menu at her shop, Pint Size Bakery & Coffee (3133 Watson Road, 314-645-7142), she knew she had to get serious. The result of her team's R&D is a delightful chocolate chunk cookie that has that fresh-from-the-oven feel even well after it has cooled.

La Patisserie Chouquette

Simone Faure's chocolate chip cookies are only available on Saturdays, which means that, come Sunday, you will be counting down the days until you can head down to her pastry shop, La Patisserie Chouquette (1626 Tower Grove Avenue, 314-932-7935), to get a taste of her world-class version.

Winslow's Table

Things may have changed over the years at Winslow's Table (7213 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-725-7559). The beloved University City gathering place got new owners, changed its name from Winslow's Home, got a menu and aesthetic refresh and even boasts a seasonal taqueria in the evenings. One thing that will never change, though, is its outrageously delicious chocolate chip cookie that has, for good reason, has developed a legion of fans over the years.