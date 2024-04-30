Olivette Station Serves Delicious Pakistani Food in a County Gas Station

Welcome to Olivette Station, the best alternative use of space we know, located at 9680 Olive Boulevard in St. Louis County. Nazia Afzal and husband Zaeem Riaz came from the city of Chichawatni in Pakistan in 2014. Shortly afterward, she purchased Olivette Station with her brother Qamar Zaman.
“But we weren’t mechanics,” Afzal says, adding that the mechanic they did hire ended up making off with the tools. “He stole from us. He put us out of business.”
To be clear, this is an unofficial seating area. Afzal explains that all menu items must be ordered to go because of county rules concerning food and gas stations. She looks sad. “I could do so much better, so much more if I had a full restaurant,” she says.
Afzal hasn’t always been a chef. For 12 years before leaving Pakistan, she worked as a high school biology and computer science teacher. She comes by her food experience the best way — by cooking for grandparents and parents, uncles and aunts, siblings and cousins, and also the farmers who operated her family’s dairy farm. “I can do two things: teach and cook,” she says. But if “making do” is a mark of artistry — producing samosas, chicken tikka masala, chana masala and basmati rice from a couple of slow cookers and a fancy deep fryer with a built-in fire extinguisher — then Afzal is an artist as well.
“We sold everything to come,” she says. “Better opportunity. America is a beautiful country.”
Olivette Station also serves breakfast items like a veggie omelet with a butter tortilla, and a sausage sandwich with egg. Various renditions of crispy fried chicken also feature on the menu.
This story was originally published by Sauce Magazine.
