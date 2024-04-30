Heavy Riff's Disco Apocalypse Owes Its Name to Jackson Browne

The Brewery: Heavy Riff Brewing Co.

The Beer: Disco Apocalypse

Rick Hagen, owner of Dogtown’s Heavy Riff Brewing Company, says building a beer is easier than naming one. “It’s happened where a beer has sat around for two weeks while we come up with a name.” For Hagen, lyrics often carry where mere words cannot. Songs have helped Hagen name not just one, but two, Heavy Riff beers: Disco Apocalypse and Squeeze Box.

Jackson Browne, one of Hagen’s favorite musicians, aided in the early success of many stars, notably the Eagles, Linda Rondstadt and Heavy Riff’s fan favorite New England Hazy IPA. As Hagen racked his brain to name the brew, Browne’s 1980 hit single “Disco Apocalypse” came on the radio. Hagen listened to Browne recount dancing the night away with a girl and immediately knew — the name “Disco Apocalypse” captured the taste of this particularly free-spirited (but not spirit-free, of course) IPA.

For the art, Hagen connected with a friend of a friend, in a so-St. Louis fashion. Lilly Huxhold, a designer who teaches part-time at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, introduced a thrilling new way for students to gain practical experience: beer can label art. Since the initial connection, students have created multiple labels for Heavy Riff, including Ole St. Lou and Daisy Glaze. Hagen envisioned an early 1980s video game influence (think DEFENDER) and the students, he says, “nailed it on the first try.” On the label, an electric green, warped and tiled planet appears to shapeshift against a backdrop of a dark abyss with white dots, meant to represent stars. The funky font used for “Disco Apocalypse” adds some groove — just as Browne told Rolling Stone in 1980, “it’s an affectionate nod to disco."

Soon, that groove will travel overseas. Hagen recently returned from a trip to Japan and South Korea, where he plans to begin selling Heavy Riff’s beer. Hagen says, “Disco was the one they couldn’t get enough of.”

Heavy Riff brews will soon be on tap at Antennae America, a craft beer bar in Japan with five locations. Hagen recalls meeting the 20-something-year-old named Hito who operates the music for the bar. He’s a big music nerd, barely speaks any English, but coincidentally loves Jackson Browne. Hagen shared with him Heavy Riff’s personal playlist, and it’s now playing in Japan.

Before the music, before the art, though, came the creation of the beer itself. Five years ago, Hagen wanted to craft a Hazy IPA, but desired something lighter. The brewers delivered with a relatively lower percent ABV and a more citrusy taste. A balance of Mosaic and El Dorado hops help create a smooth fusion of earthy bitterness and tropical juiciness.

The IPA has been permanently on tap ever since, but naturally took a hit during the 2020 pandemic lockdown. Since the beginning of 2022, consistent retail sales have ramped up once again, but the brew’s refreshing taste makes it most popular during the spring and summer months.

As patio season approaches its peak, Hagen has an astute suggestion. He says, “Drinking a Disco Apocalypse in the springtime on our patio is my favorite thing to do. Just talking to people. I love to pet dogs too.”