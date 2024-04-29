Poke One Brings Ice Cream and Waffles and Much More to South Grand

Formerly the Tower Grove Creamery (and once planned to be a Boardwalk Waffles before the local chain collapsed), this spot now is a place for poke and boba, which are made in-house by Jianxing Qiu, who co-owns the restaurant with his son, Steven Qiu.
The menu is simple: six signature poke bowls, including Hawaiian classic, teriyaki beef and a dragon bowl; a selection of appetizers such as edamame, egg rolls and potstickers; ice creams and bubble teas, rose, matcha and Thai tea among them. They’ve also got some fresh fruit smoothies and yogurt-based drinks. Hong Kong egg waffles are also available plain or with various sweet toppings.
For the past 20 years or so, Jianxing Qiu ran a Chinese restaurant in Illinois. Before the idea of Poke One came about, he had plans to retire. That’s not happening.
“We were initially thinking sushi,” says Steven Qiu, who graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville two years ago and underwent some culinary training in New York. “But then we had this idea.”
The 1,428-square-foot restaurant sits on the lip of Tower Grove Park at the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Arsenal Street. It’s light and airy with towering, sky-blue ceilings, butter-yellow walls, and high windows with a clear view of the trees on the other side of the street.
Poke One is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
This story was originally published by Sauce Magazine.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed