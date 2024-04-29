  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News

Poke One Brings Ice Cream and Waffles and Much More to South Grand

The new restaurant's menu also features poke bowls and boba tea

By
Apr 29, 2024 at 6:00 am
It's only been open for a few weeks, but already Poke One feels like a crucial part of the neighborhood.
It's only been open for a few weeks, but already Poke One feels like a crucial part of the neighborhood. ALEXA BEATTIE
Share on Nextdoor
Poke One has opened at 3101 South Grand Boulevard, and already, after only two weeks, it feels like it has been here all along. There’s a line at the counter and, behind it, the Qiu family is hard at work.
Formerly the Tower Grove Creamery (and once planned to be a Boardwalk Waffles before the local chain collapsed), this spot now is a place for poke and boba, which are made in-house by Jianxing Qiu, who co-owns the restaurant with his son, Steven Qiu.

The menu is simple: six signature poke bowls, including Hawaiian classic, teriyaki beef and a dragon bowl; a selection of appetizers such as edamame, egg rolls and potstickers; ice creams and bubble teas, rose, matcha and Thai tea among them. They’ve also got some fresh fruit smoothies and yogurt-based drinks. Hong Kong egg waffles are also available plain or with various sweet toppings.

For the past 20 years or so, Jianxing Qiu ran a Chinese restaurant in Illinois. Before the idea of Poke One came about, he had plans to retire. That’s not happening.

“We were initially thinking sushi,” says Steven Qiu, who graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville two years ago and underwent some culinary training in New York. “But then we had this idea.”

The 1,428-square-foot restaurant sits on the lip of Tower Grove Park at the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Arsenal Street. It’s light and airy with towering, sky-blue ceilings, butter-yellow walls, and high windows with a clear view of the trees on the other side of the street.

Poke One is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

This story was originally published by Sauce Magazine.
Slideshow

13 New St. Louis Restaurants You Should Try ASAP

Dishes from Burger Champ in Maplewood
Salads from Neon Greens in The Grove Three Sixty Westport in Maryland Heights Cachapas at Amaizing Arepa Bar in downtown St. Louis Nate Burrows, co-owner of Stews Food & Liquor in Soulard Jinzen Fusion Cuisine in Clayton Dishes from The Biscuit Joint in downtown St. Louis
Click to View 13 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Alexa Beattie
Ex-pat Londoner Alexa Beattie cut her journalistic teeth on an old Virginia weekly, and went on to cover restaurants and food for the Washington Post's website. These days, given half a chance, she cuts her real teeth on more flavorsome things: Salty/sweet crispy pork, a blue-cheese burger, grilled cheese with...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

The Vandy, STL Barkeep Team to Open Off Elm in Webster Groves This Fall

By Alexa Beattie

Pat Gioia, who worked at the Block in Webster for nine years, will serve as beverage director at Off Elm.

A Spoonful of Sugar Ice Cream Shop Will Open in Benton Park This Spring

By Alexa Beattie

Spoonful of Sugar will serve 12 flavors of ice cream as well as floats, shakes and malts.

Umami Seasons Brings a Taiwanese Hot Pot Experience to the Delmar Loop

By Alexa Beattie

In addition to beef, protein options include chicken, pork, codfish, shrimp, mussels, scallops, baby octopus, squid and tofu.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe