5 Top Toasted Ravioli in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic

Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes

By on Thu, Apr 13, 2023 at 6:06 am

As St. Louis as the Arch, Cardinals baseball and stolen catalytic converters, toasted ravioli is a strong contender for our fair city's most iconic dish. And yet, all t-ravs are not created equal. Sure, there's really no such thing as bad toasted ravioli — even the frozen stuff gets the job done when you're bellied up to the bar throwing back Busch heavy, but these five spots take the art of deep-fried dough to next-level places.

Anthonino's

A 20-year Greek and Italian mainstay of the Hill, Anthonino's (2225 Macklind Avenue, 314-773-4455) has cultivated quite the fan base over the years for its ground beef and ricotta-filled t-ravs — including Guy Fieri. The crisp exterior and rich, creamy filling make you understand why.

Trattoria Marcella

Steve and Jamie Komorek have been honoring their mamma Marcella since 1995 in the most beautiful of ways: by serving St. Louis diners extraordinary Italian food and making their restaurant, Trattoria Marcella (3600 Watson Road, 314-352-7706), one of the area's most beloved spots in the process. Their delicious toasted ravioli, served with bright tomato dipping sauce, is one of the many reasons it's remained so popular over the years.

STL Toasted

A relative newcomer to the city's t-rav scene, STL Toasted (3730 Foundry Way, 314-776-2926) does not just serve toasted ravioli; its entire concept revolves around it. The City Foundry restaurant serves a variety of sweet and savory options, but its classic beef-filled version shows that this is no gimmick, but a bastion of golden-fried pasta.

Lombardo's

A member of St. Louis' t-rav old guard, Lombardo's Trattoria (201 South 20th Street, 314-621-0666) is revered for its oversized, half-moon shaped wonders. There's a reason this is the first place on most people's lips when you ask for the ultimate toasted ravioli experience.

O+O Pizza

Chef Mike Risk learned the art of Italian cuisine over his many years at Trattoria Marcella, and he has built upon that knowledge at O+O Pizza (102 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-721-5422), the Webster Groves spot that is quickly becoming one of St. Louis' most vital Italian restaurants. His toasted ravioli shows why. Filled with fontina, beef and pancetta tesa, these meat pillows are a decadent concoction made even more extraordinary when dipped in his otherworldly tomato sauce.

