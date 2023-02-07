American Eatery Savor Opens in St. Charles Today

The restaurant is the culmination of a 35-year-plus dream for co-owner Marsha Timme

By on Tue, Feb 7, 2023 at 11:52 am

Share on Nextdoor
St. Charles' historic Main Street is about to get a little more delicious. Savor, a restaurant featuring American cuisine and cocktails, opens today at 221 North Main Street from noon to 10 p.m.

The restaurant is the longtime dream of co-owner Marsha Timme — one that was shaped while growing up watching her mother and grandmother around the stove crafting family recipes. Timme went on to culinary school and then spent 35 years working in the food industry at spots such as the Hard Rock Cafe St. Louis, OHM Concessions Group and at Topgolf, according to Timme's LinkedIn profile.

Savor, which she co-owns with her husband Scott, is the culmination of those years of experience and the fulfillment of a childhood dream.

"We created a cozy environment to relax and savor delicious American cuisine and cocktails with friends and loved ones," the duo writes on the Savor website. "Our mission is to provide great food, great service, and to be a great asset to Saint Charles."

The shotgun-style restaurant off Main Street features a painted pressed tin ceiling, brick walls, multi-colored woodwork and a long bar. The drinks menu has a range of specialty and classic cocktails from $8 to $15, beer and wine.

The menu includes both classic American dishes such as wings and burgers as well as some more upscale options such as crawfish ravioli or a maple-bourbon pork chop. Dishes range in price from $6 for Marsha's Famous Chili to $33 for a New York strip steak, but most fall to the lower-end or middle of that range. There are a few vegetarian options and a kids' menu.

Savor is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Though the spot officially opens today, friends and family gathered last night for a test run that the Savor posted about on its Facebook page.

Email the author at [email protected]

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Filipino Restaurant Kain Tayo Opens Saturday in Midtown

By Sarah Fenske

Sally (center) and Randy (right) Arcega with their son Jeross.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2023

By Jessica Rogen

The Forever Young "Adult" Grilled Cheese is one of many on offer at Steve's Hot Dogs.

Review: Shabu Day Will Make St. Louis Fall in Love With Hot Pot

By Cheryl Baehr

Shabu Day offers all-you-can-eat hotpot.

Bring Some Love to Your Life With Imo's Heart-Shaped Pizza

By Rosalind Early

Heart-shaped pizza is in a box with a candle and flowers next to it.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Shabu Day Will Make St. Louis Fall in Love With Hot Pot

By Cheryl Baehr

Shabu Day offers all-you-can-eat hotpot.

Review: Hatch’d Is One of St. Louis’ Most Thrilling Brunch Spots

By Cheryl Baehr

The menu features sandwiches, skillets, griddled goods and more.

Review: Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill Brings Delicious Island Fare to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Buzz's Hawaiian Grill

Review: South America Bakery Is an Outstanding Taste of Peru

By Cheryl Baehr

South America Bakery serves traditional Peruvian dishes like the chicharron sandwich.

Digital Issue

February 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us