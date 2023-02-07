American Eatery Savor Opens in St. Charles Today

[email protected]

St. Charles' historic Main Street is about to get a little more delicious. Savor, a restaurant featuring American cuisine and cocktails, opens today at 221 North Main Street from noon to 10 p.m.The restaurant is the longtime dream of co-owner Marsha Timme — one that was shaped while growing up watching her mother and grandmother around the stove crafting family recipes. Timme went on to culinary school and then spent 35 years working in the food industry at spots such as the Hard Rock Cafe St. Louis, OHM Concessions Group and at Topgolf, according to Timme's LinkedIn profile.Savor, which she co-owns with her husband Scott, is the culmination of those years of experience and the fulfillment of a childhood dream."We created a cozy environment to relax and savor delicious American cuisine and cocktails with friends and loved ones," the duo writes on the Savor website. "Our mission is to provide great food, great service, and to be a great asset to Saint Charles."The shotgun-style restaurant off Main Street features a painted pressed tin ceiling, brick walls, multi-colored woodwork and a long bar. The drinks menu has a range of specialty and classic cocktails from $8 to $15, beer and wine.The menu includes both classic American dishes such as wings and burgers as well as some more upscale options such as crawfish ravioli or a maple-bourbon pork chop. Dishes range in price from $6 for Marsha's Famous Chili to $33 for a New York strip steak, but most fall to the lower-end or middle of that range. There are a few vegetarian options and a kids' menu.Savor is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.Though the spot officially opens today, friends and family gathered last night for a test run that the Savor posted about on its Facebook page.