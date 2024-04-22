Umami Seasons Brings a Taiwanese Hot Pot Experience to the Delmar Loop

  1. Food & Drink
The new space is now open directly across from Fitz's

By
Apr 22, 2024 at 11:58 am
In addition to beef, protein options include chicken, pork, codfish, shrimp, mussels, scallops, baby octopus, squid and tofu.
In addition to beef, protein options include chicken, pork, codfish, shrimp, mussels, scallops, baby octopus, squid and tofu. MICHELLE VOLANSKY
Across Melville Avenue from Blueberry Hill, and directly opposite Fitz’s Root Beer, Umami Seasons Hotpot has joined the Loop throng at 6602 Delmar Boulevard in University City. Umami Seasons serves Taiwanese hot pot, which is an interactive style of Asian dining (primarily Taiwanese and Chinese) where food is cooked at the table in different types of broth. Owner Poyi Liu explains that while the Chinese hot pot experience tends to be larger and noisier, the Taiwanese emphasis is on warmth and intimacy.

“Where I come from, hot pot is a friendly, family vibe; people cooking together,” he says.

Indeed, this 1,000-square-foot space is intimate, with about 60 seats. And it feels lavishly appointed in simple ways. The materials are solid — woods and metals and resins — and each table has its own induction cooker (which is not hot to the touch).

The decor, generally, alludes to another world, a faraway place. “Japanese in style,” Liu clarifies. Note the slatted, woodsy ceiling, and the seats (and chopsticks) which are the green of a bamboo forest. It’s smooth and spare, just like the little bird logo on the sign above the door, and on the plaque facing you as you walk in.

For the time being, Liu will run the kitchen with a former sushi chef. “Hot pot has a similar concept [to sushi] — cutting, decorating and garnishing,” he says. There will be six different types of broth to choose from: tomato, spicy broth in the style of Chongqing, spicy vegetable, mushroom, golden broth and a broth of herbs. While there can tend to be an emphasis on beef for hot pot, the many choices here include chicken, pork, codfish, shrimp, mussels, scallops, baby octopus, squid and tofu.

Liu came initially to the U.S. to study aviation and even though he graduated from SLU’s aviation program last year, he has ditched the idea of pursuing that career further. But all is not lost: “I learned some great skills that I can bring with me here,” he says. “Centeredness, peacefulness, and what to do in an emergency.”

Liu says, for now, the restaurant will offer non-alcoholic “exotic Asian drinks,” and American sodas.

Umami Seasons is open 4:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

This story was originally published by Sauce Magazine.
Alexa Beattie
Ex-pat Londoner Alexa Beattie cut her journalistic teeth on an old Virginia weekly, and went on to cover restaurants and food for the Washington Post's website. These days, given half a chance, she cuts her real teeth on more flavorsome things: Salty/sweet crispy pork, a blue-cheese burger, grilled cheese with...
