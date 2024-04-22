Umami Seasons Brings a Taiwanese Hot Pot Experience to the Delmar Loop

“Where I come from, hot pot is a friendly, family vibe; people cooking together,” he says.
Indeed, this 1,000-square-foot space is intimate, with about 60 seats. And it feels lavishly appointed in simple ways. The materials are solid — woods and metals and resins — and each table has its own induction cooker (which is not hot to the touch).
The decor, generally, alludes to another world, a faraway place. “Japanese in style,” Liu clarifies. Note the slatted, woodsy ceiling, and the seats (and chopsticks) which are the green of a bamboo forest. It’s smooth and spare, just like the little bird logo on the sign above the door, and on the plaque facing you as you walk in.
Liu came initially to the U.S. to study aviation and even though he graduated from SLU’s aviation program last year, he has ditched the idea of pursuing that career further. But all is not lost: “I learned some great skills that I can bring with me here,” he says. “Centeredness, peacefulness, and what to do in an emergency.”
Liu says, for now, the restaurant will offer non-alcoholic “exotic Asian drinks,” and American sodas.
Umami Seasons is open 4:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
This story was originally published by Sauce Magazine.
