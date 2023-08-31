Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Top 5 Caesar Salads in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

Our roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes

By on Thu, Aug 31, 2023 at 6:24 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Wright's Tavern's Caesar is so covered in Parmigiano-Reggiano you can't see the green of the leaves.
Mabel Suen
Wright's Tavern's Caesar is so covered in Parmigiano-Reggiano you can't see the green of the leaves.

Though Caesar salads have become so ubiquitous you can find them everywhere from high-end steakhouses to fast food value menus, a properly done, quintessential version reminds us why they've become such an essential part of the American dining canon. Though our town has a few exciting modern interpretations, these five classics show why the Caesar is such a beloved dish — and has so much staying power.

Twisted Tree Steakhouse
Perhaps it's the croutons — golden, oil-saturated fritters that should be their own food group — that make Twisted Tree Steakhouse's (10701 Watson Road, Sunset Hills; 314-394-3366) Caesar so delicious. It could be the chilled metal bowl, the fact it's served family style and dressed tableside, the crisper-than-crisp lettuce or the zesty dressing. No matter the reason, there's no question that this Sunset Hills steakhouse produces Caesar magic.

Wright's Tavern
Chef Cary McDowell of Wright's Tavern (7624 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton; 314-390-1466) set out to make a Caesar salad so classic it defines the form. He's achieved this, and then some. Crisp, chilled romaine, covered with anchovy-laden dressing, balanced by razor-sharp lemon, is coated with so much Parmigiano-Reggiano you can't see the green of the leaves until you tuck in with your fork. It's a masterpiece.

1929 Pizza & Wine
Matt and Amy Herren's pizzas may be encouraging diners to check out historic downtown Wood River but the Caesar salad they serve at their restaurant 1929 Pizza & Wine (7 North Wood River Avenue, Wood River, Illinois; 618-216-2258) will have you coming back again and again. Shockingly tender romaine hearts are accented with bright dressing, bread crumbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese; it's like fireworks in your mouth.

The Bellwether
Riding the still-hot kale Caesar trend, the Bellwether's (1419 Carroll Street, 314-380-3086) version stands out for its unapologetically garlicky dressing and the caper tapenade that balances the anchovy-forward presentation — bonus points that they place a few fresh ones atop the salad.

Union Loafers
The Union Loafers (1629 Tower Grove Avenue, 314-833-6111) Little Gem may get all the attention, but its Caesar salad is no less thrilling, amped up by capers, chili flakes and those glorious seasoned breadcrumbs. Thankfully, they don't make you choose between the two; the Little Gem is available at lunch while the Caesar is a night time-only thing.

Related
The Margherita Pizza at 1929 Pizza and Wine is in the classic Neapolitan style.

1929 Pizza & Wine Brings Truly Extraordinary Wood-Fired Pies to Life: Amy and Matt Herren's restaurant is helping revitalize Wood River, Illinois

Related
The "Little Gem" salad.

Top 5 Salads in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic: Our roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes

Related
The French dip includes roasted top round of beef, havarti, au jus and pommes frites.

Wright’s Tavern Excels With Classic Steakhouse Fare: The already acclaimed new Clayton restaurant finds success in simplicity

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr is the restaurant critic for the Riverfront Times and an international woman of mystery. Follow her on the socials at @cherylabaehr
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Restaurants Dominate USA Today 'Top 100 Budget Eats' List

By Sarah Fenske

Reginald Quarles is brewing better lives, one leaf at a time.

Soulard Gyro to Open 4th Location in Maryland Heights

By Sarah Fenske

Soulard Gyro storefront.

One of St. Louis' Best Bars Is Now Seeking a Buyer

By Sarah Fenske

Gregg's has been a fixture in an industrial stretch of north St. Louis for nearly five decades.

4 Hands Brewing Company Opens Chesterfield Location

By Jessica Rogen

The Chesterfield 4 Hands location opens Thursday, August 31.

Also in Food & Drink

Salsa Rosada Is a Home Run in Midtown

By Cheryl Baehr

Salsa Rosada offers Venezuelan and Colombian cuisine.

Cafe Ganadara Brings Sublime Korean-American Fare to St. Louis Hills

By Cheryl Baehr

Cafe Ganadara’s bulgogi gimbap burrito is a seaweed rice roll filled with Korean marinated beef, scallions, grilled onion, red leaf lettuce and pan-fried carrot slaw.

Locoz Tacoz Is More Than a Delicious Taco Spot

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of dishes from Locoz Tacoz including street tacos, burritos, tortas, esquites, quesadillas and more.

Kain Tayo Brings Delicious Filipino Classics to Midtown

By Cheryl Baehr

Dishes include watermelon juice, halo-halo, sisig nachos, chicken adobo, sizzling sisig, lumpia, sinigang na baboy and lechon kawali.
More

Digital Issue

August 30, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us