Headless Bat Unleashes a Pizza Roll Pizza on an Unsuspecting St. Louis

And as every high-as-a-kite consumer of garbage cuisine knows, nothing combats those munchies harder than pizza rolls — except, perhaps, the new soon-to-be stoner staple that is Pizza Roll Pizza.
Against all odds, it's somehow the most stoner food around in a town that is also home to the culinary monstrosities on the Hi Pointe Drive-In's menu and Steve's Hot Dogs' infused offerings, which literally have weed in them.
Reached for comment, Headless Bat owner Rick Giordano tells the RFT, "I just wanted to do the stupidest, most shamelessly delicious thing possible." (Mission accomplished!)
The Pizza Roll Pizza will be available by the pie or by the slice exclusively on April 20.
See you Saturday (but we’re definitely not sharing)!
