St. Louis Wing Week Returns April 8-15, 2024

Headless Bat Unleashes a Pizza Roll Pizza on an Unsuspecting St. Louis

The 4/20 special comes topped with pepperoni pizza rolls, sausage and Cool Ranch Doritos, with a Cosmic Brownie taped to the plate

Apr 18, 2024 at 1:40 pm
The brownie's presentation is a thoughtful touch.
The brownie's presentation is a thoughtful touch. RICK GIORDANO
As we’re sure you all know, this Saturday is 4/20, and with all the toking that we know you’ll be doing (it’s OK, us too) comes the inevitable munchies.

And as every high-as-a-kite consumer of garbage cuisine knows, nothing combats those munchies harder than pizza rolls — except, perhaps, the new soon-to-be stoner staple that is Pizza Roll Pizza.

click to enlarge Let's be real: One slice isn't going to be enough. - RICK GIORDANO
RICK GIORDANO
Let's be real: One slice isn't going to be enough.
The Headless Bat announced today on Instagram that this Saturday they will be celebrating the High Holiday by offering a one-of-a-kind limited pie topped with pepperoni pizza rolls, sausage, cheese and Cool Ranch Doritos to add that perfect crunch, along with a side of ranch. But that’s not all: For dessert it also comes with a classic Cosmic Brownie taped to the side of the plate.

Against all odds, it's somehow the most stoner food around in a town that is also home to the culinary monstrosities on the Hi Pointe Drive-In's menu and Steve's Hot Dogs' infused offerings, which literally have weed in them.

Reached for comment, Headless Bat owner Rick Giordano tells the RFT, "I just wanted to do the stupidest, most shamelessly delicious thing possible." (Mission accomplished!)

The Pizza Roll Pizza will be available by the pie or by the slice exclusively on April 20.

See you Saturday (but we’re definitely not sharing)!
