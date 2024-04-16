  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
St. Louis Wing Week Returns April 8-15, 2024

Pizza Via Brings Scott Sandler's Artisan Pies to the Central West End

Some of the ingredients he's working with are a little nuts — specifically, pistachios

By
Apr 16, 2024 at 6:03 am
Scott Sandler previously brought Pizza Head and Pizzeoli to life before selling the restaurants.
Scott Sandler previously brought Pizza Head and Pizzeoli to life before selling the restaurants. MICHELLE VOLANSKY
Share on Nextdoor
After 10 collective years of running Pizzeoli in Soulard and Pizza Head in Tower Grove East — though he’s since sold both of them — Pizza Via owner Scott Sandler comes to his new restaurant at 4501 Maryland Avenue in the Central West End with a few new ideas.

He’s thinking artisan crusts, he’s thinking nuts. “I love nuts on pizza,” he says before going on to talk about a marriage of ingredients that isn’t on the menu yet, but possibly will be soon. Specifically, ricotta, basil, a little rosemary, hard Italian cheese and pistachios.

The star of the show in this 1,600-square-foot space is the brick oven, a blazing inferno fired by oak wood that heats to 700 degrees. Simplicity is key here, from the “Pizza” sign to the blue-and-red Pizza Via logo (designed by Sandler’s 16-year-old daughter), along with the dusty blue walls, red chairs and a minimal, five-strong list of pies: Queen Margherita, King pepperoni, White Knight spinach, Earth Mother vegan with a walnut pâté, and plain white pie with ricotta, pecorino and basil. There’s also cheese for the kids. “I’m interested in consistent, quality pizza served in a timely manner,” Sandler says.

click to enlarge Pizza Via serves up a mean Margherita. - MICHELLE VOLANSKY
MICHELLE VOLANSKY
Pizza Via serves up a mean Margherita.

When we asked him when pizza first figured in his life, and what accounts for this “passion,” we were surprised. “Pizza Hut,” he says, but thankfully expounds a little. “I hated it. I’d go to friends’ birthday parties and I’d pack my own PB&J.” When he was older, the local Pizza Palace in his New Jersey hometown left an impression. “Mediocre ingredients, but OK overall.” More recently, Sandler took a trip to Naples, Italy, and conducted some “research” at L’antica Pizzeria de Michele. Founded in 1870, this pizza restaurant has a total of two pies on its menu. This, for Sandler, was worth paying attention to: Business has been so brisk at that restaurant the last 154 years that it now issues tickets to temper the crowd.

So, with almost a lifetime of field work under his belt, Sandler is fine-tuning, further honing his craft. And it’s likely that, nestled in this residential nook not far from the cathedral, and just far enough from the CWE “strip,” Pizza Via may capture a solid corner of the market.

Pizza Via seats 24 inside and 12 more on its pleasant patio out front, where he plans to grow his herbs. Pizza is available until it sells out, which it did its first three nights of business. Sandler said a liquor license is in the works, but may be a little while yet. For now, they have both still and sparkling bottled water, cans of Coke, Diet Coke, Italian soda and apple juice.

The pizzeria is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. or until it sells out.

This story was originally published by Sauce Magazine.
Slideshow

St. Louis' Favorite Pizza Places [PHOTOS]

Noto(5105 Westwood Drive, St. Peters; 636-317-1143)Noto offers “dishes to remember,” food critic Cheryl Baehr writes.
Pie Guy Pizza(4189 Manchester Avenue, PieGuySTL.com)Pie Guy serves NYC-style ‘za, and boy, is it good. Pizzeria da Gloria(2024 Marconi Avenue, PizzeriaDaGloria.com)This pizza joint on the Hill offers some of the best pizza in the historic neighborhood. Anthonio’s Taverna(2225 Macklind Avenue, Anthoninos.com)Hot tip: Grab some toasted ravioli along with a pizza when you visit. Pi Pizzeria(Multiple locations including 400 North Euclid Avenue, Pi-Pizza.com)This locally-based chain is good no matter which way you slice it. Scarlett’s Wine Bar(4253 Laclede Avenue, ScarlettsCWE.com)Traditional and unique concoctions of ‘zas are crafted here. Blackthorn Pub and Pizza(3735 Wyoming Street, 314-776-0534, blackthornstl.com)Blackthorn Pub and Pizza boasts a thick crust style ‘za, including some Chicago takes on their beloved pies.
Click to View 31 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Alexa Beattie
Ex-pat Londoner Alexa Beattie cut her journalistic teeth on an old Virginia weekly, and went on to cover restaurants and food for the Washington Post's website. These days, given half a chance, she cuts her real teeth on more flavorsome things: Salty/sweet crispy pork, a blue-cheese burger, grilled cheese with...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Why St. Louis Brewers Think You Should Be Drinking Beer Foam

By Michael Renner

According to the professionals, that bit of frothy goodness is where the magic happens.

Ramsay’s Kitchen Will Soft Open at St. Louis' Four Seasons Hotel on April 17

By Lauren Healey

We expect the Four Seasons' patio will once again be hopping once the new spot finally opens its doors.

Stew's Food & Liquor Offers Really Good Food — and Cocktails, Too

By Alexa Beattie

A selection of treats at Stew's Food & Liquor (clockwise from top left): coconut curry, popcorn chicken, edamame "hummus" and a shiitake mushroom skewer.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe