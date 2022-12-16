Armory STL Opens [PHOTOS]

The bar gives patrons plenty to do with seesaws, games and tons of TVs

By on Fri, Dec 16, 2022 at 9:15 pm

click to enlarge The Armory STL
ROSALIND EARLY
The Armory STL repurposes a historic building from the 1930s and makes it into an adult playground.

The much-anticipated Armory STL (3660 Market Street, 314-282-2720, armorystl.com) held its grand opening Friday evening. Located in the former home of the 138th Infantry Missouri National Guard Armory, it is a massive indoor adult playground and bar just a stones throw away from the popular City Foundry.

As we entered, country music was blaring, and the huge screen behind the 62-foot stage — the focal point of the space — was playing what looked like cell phone videos of people falling over, getting their heads stuck in coolers, trying to put beanies on bears, doing parkour, etc.

There was a fair-sized crowd for a Friday at just past 5 p.m., but the place still felt empty just because it is so massive.

Much of the space is dedicated to games. There are ping pong tables, giant chess boards, horseshoes, corn hole, a four-square-style badminton, mini golf, beer pong and a number of arcade games.

There were also seesaws and a slide to add to the playful atmosphere. Despite the all-ages appeal, the Armory is a bar and a serious one at that, with 6 massive bars within the venue. There's also a restaurant that serves local eats.
The All American Burger, featuring two burger patties, two types of cheese, cherry pepper relish and mustard sauce, is one of the menu items at the forthcoming Armory St. Louis.

Sneak Peek: The Armory St. Louis Combines Local Eats and Indoor Fun: The massive new entertainment complex will feature a menu of St. Louis favorites

As the night continued, people started to pour in, but the place never felt crowded. In a new socially distanced world, that could be the Armory's biggest advantage: It's going to be a rare night when a six-acre indoor bar is shoulder to shoulder (at least in St. Louis). But that also means the bar will constantly be fighting the feeling that it's "dead" even when there's a respectable crowd present.

Still the space has a lot of potential for hosting live events and watch parties, and is a great space for private events, since it would be easy to claim a corner of the bar as your own. (Plus there are private event spaces on the mezzanine.) The space will also soon play host to the St. Louis Tennis Hall of Fame and other attractions in its basement facility.

The Armory will be hosting a Christmas event on December 23 and a Dance Revolution New Year's Eve party.

The Armory is open Monday through Wednesday 4 p.m. to midnight, Thursday 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to midnight. The venue is 21 and up Monday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday those under 21 are permitted entrance until 6 p.m. if accompanied by a legal guardian.

click to enlarge Armory STL is the biggest bar in St. Louis.
ROSALIND EARLY
Armory STL is the biggest bar in St. Louis. Located behind the Goodwill Outlet, the place has tons of parking.
click to enlarge One of the many games available at the Armory. All of the equipment to play the games is free to use and with the games.
ROSALIND EARLY
One of the many games available at the Armory. All of the equipment to play the games is free to use and with the games.

click to enlarge The well-lit bar includes seesaws.
ROSALIND EARLY
The well-lit bar includes seesaws.

click to enlarge Swing chairs offer a great lounging opportunity at The Armory STL.
ROSALIND EARLY
Swing chairs offer a great lounging opportunity at The Armory STL.

click to enlarge The bar also has arcade games.
ROSALIND EARLY
The bar also has arcade games.

click to enlarge The restrooms are called the latrines in a nod to the building's military past.
ROSALIND EARLY
The restrooms are called the latrines in a nod to the building's military past.

click to enlarge In the ladies' restroom, they give patrons some words of encouragement.
ROSALIND EARLY
In the ladies' restroom, they give patrons some words of encouragement.

click to enlarge The two-story slide.
ROSALIND EARLY
The two-story slide.

click to enlarge There are many tables set up with receptacles to hold beer pong cups.
ROSALIND EARLY
There are many tables set up with receptacles to hold beer pong cups.

