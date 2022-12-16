Armory STL Opens [PHOTOS]

The much-anticipated Armory STL (3660 Market Street, 314-282-2720, armorystl.com) held its grand opening Friday evening. Located in the former home of the 138th Infantry Missouri National Guard Armory, it is a massive indoor adult playground and bar just a stones throw away from the popular City Foundry.
As we entered, country music was blaring, and the huge screen behind the 62-foot stage — the focal point of the space — was playing what looked like cell phone videos of people falling over, getting their heads stuck in coolers, trying to put beanies on bears, doing parkour, etc.
There was a fair-sized crowd for a Friday at just past 5 p.m., but the place still felt empty just because it is so massive.
Much of the space is dedicated to games. There are ping pong tables, giant chess boards, horseshoes, corn hole, a four-square-style badminton, mini golf, beer pong and a number of arcade games.
There were also seesaws and a slide to add to the playful atmosphere. Despite the all-ages appeal, the Armory is a bar and a serious one at that, with 6 massive bars within the venue. There's also a restaurant that serves local eats.
Still the space has a lot of potential for hosting live events and watch parties, and is a great space for private events, since it would be easy to claim a corner of the bar as your own. (Plus there are private event spaces on the mezzanine.) The space will also soon play host to the St. Louis Tennis Hall of Fame and other attractions in its basement facility.
The Armory will be hosting a Christmas event on December 23 and a Dance Revolution New Year's Eve party.
The Armory is open Monday through Wednesday 4 p.m. to midnight, Thursday 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to midnight. The venue is 21 and up Monday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday those under 21 are permitted entrance until 6 p.m. if accompanied by a legal guardian.
