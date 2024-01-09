Balkan Treat Box Owners Open Telva at the Ridge Tomorrow

A counter-service cafe and coffee shop, Telva is located within Rolling Ridge Nursery and will sell roasted coffee, salad, soup, pastries, tartines and more.
“Our menu is our take on traditional Balkan baked goods along with some fun savory options of open-faced sandwiches, salads, and more," co-owner and chef Loryn Nalic said in a statement. "We really want to offer something unique to the St. Louis community, and with our grand opening, we will also be introducing our wood-fired Bosnian coffee program for the first time.”
“Even though these might not be breakfast and lunch items that people have seen before, all the flavors are comforting and familiar, and we’re doing them in our own way,” Nalic said.
Telva will be distinguished by its wood-fired coffee program, headed by Emir Nalic. He'll serve flavored lattes inspired by Balkan pastries, such as the cupavac latte, which takes after a coconut cake. The traditional specialty coffee is brewed single serve in copper pots and the grounds are boiled, which makes for a strong brew. It's served with sugar cubes.
The coffee is also the origin of the name Telva, which means the grounds left at the bottom of the cup, which can be used for fortune telling.
Telva will also include an events space that can be booked for up to 80 guests.
Telva is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
