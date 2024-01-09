Balkan Treat Box Owners Open Telva at the Ridge Tomorrow

The restaurant and coffeeshop is located within Webster Groves' Rolling Ridge Nursery

By on Tue, Jan 9, 2024 at 10:17 am

Telva will feature an array of Turkish pastries.
Spencer Pernikoff
Telva will feature an array of Turkish pastries.
Fans of the beloved Bosnian daytime spot Balkan Treat Box have much to celebrate. The Nalic family is holding the grand opening for their second concept, Telva at The Ridge (60 North Gore Avenue, Webster Groves), tomorrow.

A counter-service cafe and coffee shop, Telva is located within Rolling Ridge Nursery and will sell roasted coffee, salad, soup, pastries, tartines and more.

“Our menu is our take on traditional Balkan baked goods along with some fun savory options of open-faced sandwiches, salads, and more," co-owner and chef Loryn Nalic said in a statement. "We really want to offer something unique to the St. Louis community, and with our grand opening, we will also be introducing our wood-fired Bosnian coffee program for the first time.”
Telva at the Ridge is owned by the Nalic family. From left: Emir, Erna and Zara Nalic; Edo and Loryn Nalic; and Fadil and Zehta, who are Edo and Emir's parents.
Spencer Pernikoff
Telva at the Ridge is owned by the Nalic family. From left: Emir, Erna and Zara Nalic; Edo and Loryn Nalic; and Fadil and Zehta, who are Edo and Emir’s parents.
Menu items include the cilbir, or Turkish Eggs, served in garlic yogurt, tomato-chile brown butter and herbs; the Sloppy Mustafa, a spin on moussaka/sloppy Joe; Telva Avocado Toast, featuring everything from roasted tomato to tzatziki; and the Tikva Salata, a salad with greens, feta, roasted squash, dates and more. There will also be a selection of rotating pastries, including items like the Cinnamon Tahini Bun or the Potivica, a hand-pulled dough flavored with chocolate that is similar to babka.

“Even though these might not be breakfast and lunch items that people have seen before, all the flavors are comforting and familiar, and we’re doing them in our own way,” Nalic said.

Telva will be distinguished by its wood-fired coffee program, headed by Emir Nalic. He'll serve flavored lattes inspired by Balkan pastries, such as the cupavac latte, which takes after a coconut cake. The traditional specialty coffee is brewed single serve in copper pots and the grounds are boiled, which makes for a strong brew. It's served with sugar cubes.

The coffee is also the origin of the name Telva, which means the grounds left at the bottom of the cup, which can be used for fortune telling.
Telva at the Ridge will serve Bosnian-style coffee.
Spencer Pernikoff
Telva at the Ridge will serve Bosnian-style coffee.
The 2,800-square-foot space has room for 25 seats indoors and an addition 30 on an outdoor patio. The space, designed by Sara Tran and Tim Kent, features hardwood floors, turquoise walls and plentiful greenery.

Telva will also include an events space that can be booked for up to 80 guests.

Telva is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Telva at the Ridge, the forthcoming cafe from the owners of Balkan Treat Box, will feature traditional Bosnian coffee.

Balkan Treat Box Owners To Open Telva at the Ridge Next Year: The forthcoming cafe will be located on the grounds of Rolling Ridge Nursery in Webster Groves

Loryn Nalic bakes bread over a wood fire.

Balkan Treat Box Is Expanding into the Frozen Food Market

Edo Nalic won't let the COVID-19 pandemic keep him from shining a light on Bosnian cuisine.

Kindness and Coffee Help Balkan Treat Box's Edo Nalic Make it Through the Pandemic


Email the author at [email protected]

Tags:

