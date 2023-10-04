Beetlejuice Pop-Up Bar Opens in St. Louis for a Spooky October

The Burton Bar, a Beetlejuice-themed speakeasy, opens today at Utopia Studios (3957 Park Avenue) in Botanical Heights. The pop-up is promising an "illicit, edgy atmosphere," vintage decor, themed cocktails (there has to literally be a Beetlejuice cocktail, right?) and an immersive experience. So we're expecting that mid-sip you'll start singing "Day-O," or its contemporary equivalent, and shaking your butt at your drinking companions against your will, before a hand reaches out of your cocktail and grabs your face. Or maybe everything will just look dark and artistic, as if Tim Burton himself had picked it out. You'll have to visit to find out.
One thing we can promise though is that you won't need to wait for millennia in a waiting room for the recently deceased to get in. You just need to cough up $15 (which includes one welcome drink) to reserve a spot. But when 90 minutes are up, you've got to go. Don't make your bartender call a bio-exorcist.
So the only thing left to do now is spike your bangs, grab your best goth gear and say Beetlejuice .... Beetlejuice ... Beetle — no, actually, just head to Explore Hidden for more details. And then get yourself there before it ends after Halloween.
