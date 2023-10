Beetlejuice Pop-Up Bar Opens in St. Louis for a Spooky October

click to enlarge Courtesy Image Burton Bar, a Beeetlejuice-themed speakeasy, will pop up in Utopia Studios from October 4 through Halloween.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image Grab your goth garb, your red wedding dresses, your best pin-stripped suits and get ready.

Attention all strange and unusual St. Louisans — a new pop-up cocktail bar is opening up locally just for you — live people not welcome.The Burton Bar, a-themed speakeasy, opens today atin Botanical Heights. The pop-up is promising an "illicit, edgy atmosphere," vintage decor, themed cocktails (there has to literally be a Beetlejuice cocktail, right?) and an immersive experience. So we're expecting that mid-sip you'll start singing "Day-O," or its contemporary equivalent, and shaking your butt at your drinking companions against your will, before a hand reaches out of your cocktail and grabs your face. Or maybe everything will just look dark and artistic, as if Tim Burton himself had picked it out. You'll have to visit to find out.One thing we can promise though is that you won't need to wait for millennia in a waiting room for the recently deceased to get in. You just need to cough up $15 (which includes one welcome drink) to reserve a spot. But when 90 minutes are up, you've got to go. Don't make your bartender call a bio-exorcist.Spots are available from 5.30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays. The pop-up is mostly for those over 21 but there will be some family-friendly sessions on the weekends.So the only thing left to do now is spike your bangs, grab your best goth gear and say Beetlejuice .... Beetlejuice ... Beetle — no, actually, just head to Explore Hidden for more details. And then get yourself there before it ends after Halloween.