BerryBox Superfood Bar Opens Pop-Up at City Foundry

The fast-casual concept serves smoothie bowls, cold brew coffee and other drinks

By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 10:32 am

click to enlarge BerryBox Super Bar serves smoothie bowls and more in the City Foundry STL food hall.
Courtesy Jasper Paul PR & Marketing
BerryBox Super Bar serves smoothie bowls and more in the City Foundry STL food hall.

There's a new source for smoothie bowls in town. BerryBox Super Bar, a fast-casual  smoothie-bowl focused concept, opened a pop-up location in the City Foundry STL food hall on Friday.

BerryBox, which will become a permanent stall toward the end of July, is now open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It serves "health-forward" cuisine such as the aforementioned bowls, cold brew coffee from Kaldi's and grab-and-go drinks.

Customers can choose from a variety of smoothie bowl bases such as açaí, pitaya, coconut, mango pineapple, cocoa, blue majik, chia seed pudding and overnight oats. Then they can top it with a variety of fruits, add ons such as cacao nibs of bee pollen, nut butter drizzles, granola and more.

The menu also includes a variety of preconceived bowls, such as the the PB Paradise Bowl, which is an açaí base topped with granola, strawberries, bananas, peanut butter and agave nectar.

This is BerryBox's second location. The first opened in Clayton at 7447 Forsyth Boulevard earlier this year.
About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
