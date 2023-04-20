CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Bonito Bar Delivers Chill Vibes, Fresh Cocktails in University City

The new bar within the renovated Frida's is the ultimate neighborhood spot

By on Thu, Apr 20, 2023 at 1:44 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Bonito Bar in Frida's.
Jessica Rogen
Bonito Bar in Frida's.

Serene dark aqua walls. Moody blue bar underlighting. A flock of tiny plastic birds hang from a gold curved gold ceiling. The new Bonito Bar is the perfect backdrop for a bright cocktail.

“It's a lot of fun,” co-owner Natasha Kwan says. “People love it. They're really enjoying the drinks, hanging out, saying they've never seen anything like it. You know, the vibe is cool.”

Kwan, and her husband Rick Roloff (Station No. 3, Diego’s Cantina), opened the figurative doors to the new bar within their renovated restaurant Frida’s (622 North and South Road, University City; 314-727-6500, eatatfridas.com) last month. Long a vegan restaurant, Frida’s reopened at the same time as a pescatarian concept. 

“We’re more California cuisine now,” she says, noting that they carried forward the top sellers from the original Frida’s menu. “People are loving it. They are putting salmon on everything.”

When Kwan and Roloff closed for renovations, they knew reopening with a bar presence was a priority. Before, people were often surprised that Frida's sold drinks since there was no bar in the restaurant.

click to enlarge Cocktails feature fresh juices.
Jessica Rogen
Cocktails feature fresh juices.

Now, there are no more surprises. The curved bar is immediately visible when entering Frida’s. The aforementioned gold ceiling and flock of birds adorn the area, which is filled out by a handful of high-top two seaters. The full food menu is available at the bar, and the full bar menu is available in the dining room. 

Bonito and Frida's offer a wide selection of cocktails and a smaller menu of wine and beer. Like at all of Kwan and Roloff’s restaurants, the cocktails tend to feature fresh juices. 

“We do everything in house,” she says. “Our signature cocktails across the board with all three are margaritas and Paloma.” 

The bar menu also holds a nice selection of mocktails, something that was important to Kwan because more people are choosing not to drink — but she still wanted them to be able to get something special to go with their food.

click to enlarge That gold ceiling and flock of tiny birds is unique.
Jessica Rogen
That gold ceiling and flock of tiny birds is unique.

That’s certainly more than possible now, and guests can do so in a chill space that evokes the owners’ travels to Miami, Mexico and Latin America. 

“We want our neighborhood folks to just come in, to be able to walk in and have a drink,” Kwan says. “It’s been really great to see a lot of our regular customers, new faces, people from our other restaurants coming in and hanging out.”

Email the author at [email protected]

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Gotham and Eggs Eyes Summer Opening on South Grand

By Ryan Krull

Gotham and Eggs plans to be open on South Grand this summer.

Greenfinch Plans on 'Cheap Drinks and Good Shows'

By Thomas Crone

The Greenfinch Theater & Dive

Lulu's Local Eatery Reopens for Dine In With Beautiful Renovation

By Jessica Rogen

Lulu's Local Eatery Reopens for Dine In With Beautiful Renovation

Bagel Union Scratches St. Louis' Itch for Outstanding New York-Style Bagels

By Cheryl Baehr

Selection of bagels from Bagel Union.

Also in Food & Drink

Bagel Union Scratches St. Louis' Itch for Outstanding New York-Style Bagels

By Cheryl Baehr

Selection of bagels from Bagel Union.

Steve's Meltdown Delivers the Grilled Cheese of St. Louis' Dreams

By Cheryl Baehr

Steve’s Meltdown features a small menu of gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.

Review: Katsuya Serves Culinary Artistry in the Delmar Loop

By Cheryl Baehr

Katsuya offers katsu and sushi bento boxes served with daily side dishes.

St. Louis Standards: Mission Taco Joint Is a Good Time for All

By Cheryl Baehr

Tacos on a plate.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us