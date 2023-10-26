Burger Champ Owner Chris Kelling: ‘I Put Everything I Have Into This’

The front-of-house veteran’s new fast-casual Maplewood spot has a very personal stamp

By on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 at 9:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Owner Chris Kelling has been a part of the St. Louis restaurant scene for almost 15 years.
Jessica Rogen
Owner Chris Kelling has been a part of the St. Louis restaurant scene for almost 15 years.
There are places you expect to interview the owner of a soon-to-open, sure-to-be-hot restaurant, but the bathroom isn’t one of them. Yet that’s where I find myself talking to Chris Kelling, whose Burger Champ (2704 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood) opens on Friday, November 3.

But there’s a good reason that we find ourselves chatting in one of the fast-casual burger spot’s johns, and it’s covering the walls: framed copies of Sports Illustrated, each affixed with a unique mailing label created by Kelling. The one nearest me belongs to Elizabeth Lemon — Liz Lemon from 30 Rock — and I spot Jerry Seinfeld just a few covers away.

Below the name, each label bears an address that the character mentions in their show or book. The hardest one, Kelling says, came from Agatha Christie. 

click to enlarge Burger Champ's menu includes a spicy chicken sandwich topped with bacon jam, a Chef Jeff Friesen specialty.
Jessica Rogen
Burger Champ's menu includes a spicy chicken sandwich topped with bacon jam, a Chef Jeff Friesen specialty.
“This is stupid, but I wanted Hercule Poirot,” he says. “Because I’ve read 27 of those books this year. I tried to do all 32, but my life got really busy last month.” Even so, Kelling managed to find an address in one of Christie’s books and even asked a cousin who’d lived in the UK if it would work for mailing today. 

It was a lot of effort for fictional characters and fictional addresses, much less ones hanging on a bathroom wall, but it really gets at the heart of Burger Champ.

That’s because the restaurant is full of personal touch points for Kelling, from the restaurant’s name to its logo to its interior design to its menu. 

“This is the first menu that I've created entirely of myself,” he says.

Kelling has been an integral part of the St. Louis restaurant scene for almost 15 years, though he’s always partnered with chefs and kept his focus on the hospitality. This is his second Maplewood restaurant in the Champ brand — he opened Pizza Champ with Adam Altnether in January 2022 — and he’d previously been lauded for his fine dining restaurant Elmwood, which fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, he worked for Gerard Craft’s Niche Food Group empire.

click to enlarge Kelling calls the Champ Burger his "platonic ideal."
Jessica Rogen
Kelling calls the Champ Burger his "platonic ideal."

“I don’t want to be boastful, but I’ve done this for a very long time at very high levels,” he says. “I think I know what people like. And if I’m going to do this, and it’s all me this time, I’m going to make sure I approve of everything. I put everything I have into this.”

Kelling has little stories about many of the menu’s burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, sides and desserts that prove this. For example: the grain salad, which was missing something until he took it home and his wife suggested pesto would zing it up. It now has pesto. There’s also the Champ Burger, a double-layered smashburger, which Kelling calls his “platonic ideal.” Or the peanut butter and jelly milkshake, a nod to his frequent consumption of the iconic sandwich, and the strawberry milkshake.

“When I was a kid, I would only order strawberry milkshakes because my mom hates strawberries, so I wouldn't have to share it with her,” he says. “I hate sharing milkshakes.”

Then there are the French fries, a basket mounded with ultra skinny ones of both the standard and sweet potato variety. Kelling’s daughter had requested he put sweet potato fries on the menu, so he came up with this combo offering. They are delightfully crunchy and addictive, and Kelling sneaks them throughout the interview. 

click to enlarge Kelling's daughter requested sweet potato fries so he made it happen.
Jessica Rogen
Kelling's daughter requested sweet potato fries, so he made it happen.

“I’m always snacking,” he admits — something, he says, that Burger Champ Chef Jeff Friesen “learned very quickly.”

Burger Champ’s green salad comes topped with chow mein noodles, a nod to a childhood love for grocery store salad bars. Friesen also witnessed just how fast Kelling can snack through bags of those crunchy noodles.

Personal touches are also readily apparent in the interior, which is bright and features bold red walls with graffiti-style versions of the Champ logo painted by two Wash U art students, Maddie Baker and Sarah Hawkes of Moxy Murals. Kelling’s Elmwood, which this space was previously home to, was known for its hospitality. Since Burger Champ won’t have servers — it’s an order at the bar or by QR code place — he carefully considered how to ensure that the hospitality element would be strong and decided it came down to hiring the right crew.

click to enlarge Bangers Only cocktail consultants Tim Wiggins and Kyle Mathis developed the draft cocktails.
Jessica Rogen
Bangers Only cocktail consultants Tim Wiggins and Kyle Mathis developed the draft cocktails.
Putting something out there so intrinsically him, for another person, might be frightening. But Kelling doesn’t have that reaction.

“It feels great,” he says. “Like, the Vikings burning the boats. This is everything I have. This is it. I hope people like it. I can say with 100 percent certainty that I’ve given this my all.”

But however much of Kelling might be in Burger Joint, he’s quick to point out that it’s not a solitary effort. There’s the team who made the food and drink happen (Friesen, Bangers Only co-owners Tim Wiggins and Kyle Mathis who developed the cocktail menu, pastry chef Matthew Rice who came up with the shakes), the branding company Yellow Ranger, which designed the crown logo; custom furniture maker David Stine; and so many others. 

“I'm fortunate; I've always been surrounded by really great people since I came to St. Louis in 2009,” Kelling says. “It’s pretty humbling to have that many people help you bring something to life. It’s pretty cool.”

Related
Burger Champ is owner Chis Kellings' second restaurant under the "champ" banner.

Burger Champ Promises Maplewood Delicious Burgers and Shakes: Get a sneak peek at the menu for the restaurant Chris Kelling plans to open in the former Elmwood space

Related
Pizza Champ is a win for Elmwood's Adam Altnether and Chris Killing.

Review: Elmwood Owners Find a New Win in Pizza Champ

Related
Pizza Champ is Now Open in Maplewood

Pizza Champ is Now Open in Maplewood


Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Wonderful Wizard of Oz Pop-Up Bar Will Take St. Louis to the Emerald City

By Jessica Rogen

The pop-up bar will include immersive art and theater.

Meet Little Bevo's 'Nice' Ghosts at the 'Dinner Party From Hell'

By Monica Obradovic

Little Bevo was vacant for years before it reopened as an event space in 2021.

Jovick Brothers Serves Outstanding Smashburgers in Princeton Heights

By Cheryl Baehr

The aptly named Destroyer is a triple cheeseburger with bacon, fried cheese curds, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and chipotle mayo

RFT's Owner Purchases Sauce Magazine

By Sarah Fenske

Sauce has chronicled the St. Louis food scene since 1999.

Also in Food & Drink

Jovick Brothers Serves Outstanding Smashburgers in Princeton Heights

By Cheryl Baehr

The aptly named Destroyer is a triple cheeseburger with bacon, fried cheese curds, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and chipotle mayo

Sado Offers World-Class Sushi on the Hill

By Cheryl Baehr

Sado offers world-class sushi in what was previously the classic Italian spot Giovanni’s on the Hill.

Anita Cafe Brings Arresting Lebanese Food to Midtown

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of dishes from Anita Cafe & Bar including avocado toast, ful medames, O.N.O. Rose parfait and za’atar toast.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: September 2023

By Jessica Rogen

El Molino del Sureste has added family-style dishes to its menu.
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us