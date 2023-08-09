Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Buy This Taco, Support Sk8 Liborius' Rebuilding Plans

Mission Taco wants to help rebuild the beloved skate park after a devastating fire

By on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 1:51 pm

click to enlarge A portion of sales of the McTwist Taco will go to the fallen skate park.
Courtesy photo
A portion of sales generated from the McTwist Taco will go toward the fallen skate park.
It was a sad day in St. Louis when Sk8 Liborius (1850 Hogan Street) went up in flames in June. The beloved skate park was a haven for artists and local skaters, built over several years by a tight-knit community in a decommissioned Roman Catholic church.

The building was destroyed, but the spirit it emanated has refused to quit. So far, organizers have garnered about 1,200 donations, raising more than $86,000, to rebuild Sk8 Liborius.

But the skate park will need much more than that to rally again (its GoFundMe has a goal of $1 million), and Mission Taco has jumped into the effort to help.

From now through September, a portion of sales from a taco specially made for Sk8 Liborius will go toward the rebuilding effort.

The McTwist Taco, inspired by both the skate trick and McDonald's Big Mac sandwich, loads ground beef, American cheese, lettuce, "pickle de gallo," secret sauce, and toasted sesame seeds into a flour tortilla. It's available at all locations, in addition to a vegan version.

Before the fire, Sk8 Liborius launched a campaign called "Long Live Liborius" to bring the skate park up to code and make it ADA-complaint so it could open up to the public. Proceeds generated from Mission Taco's fundraiser will now go toward that goal.

"The is a new beginning for Sk8 Liborius," Dave Blum, founder of Sk8 Liborius, said in a statement. "With the support we have, and all the amazing people involved in this project, we are ready to rebuild and 'rise from the ashes.' The church may be gone, but our community is stronger than ever."
Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
