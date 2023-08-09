Buy This Taco, Support Sk8 Liborius' Rebuilding Plans

The building was destroyed, but the spirit it emanated has refused to quit. So far, organizers have garnered about 1,200 donations, raising more than $86,000, to rebuild Sk8 Liborius.
But the skate park will need much more than that to rally again (its GoFundMe has a goal of $1 million), and Mission Taco has jumped into the effort to help.
From now through September, a portion of sales from a taco specially made for Sk8 Liborius will go toward the rebuilding effort.
The McTwist Taco, inspired by both the skate trick and McDonald's Big Mac sandwich, loads ground beef, American cheese, lettuce, "pickle de gallo," secret sauce, and toasted sesame seeds into a flour tortilla. It's available at all locations, in addition to a vegan version.
Before the fire, Sk8 Liborius launched a campaign called "Long Live Liborius" to bring the skate park up to code and make it ADA-complaint so it could open up to the public. Proceeds generated from Mission Taco's fundraiser will now go toward that goal.
"The is a new beginning for Sk8 Liborius," Dave Blum, founder of Sk8 Liborius, said in a statement. "With the support we have, and all the amazing people involved in this project, we are ready to rebuild and 'rise from the ashes.' The church may be gone, but our community is stronger than ever."
