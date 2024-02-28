Chicken Out in Kirkwood Has Closed Permanently

Just months after closing its Delmar Boulevard location, Chicken Out has also closed its remaining storefront at 10463 Manchester Road, Suite A, in Kirkwood. The closure was announced on social media.

“Our dream hatched in June of 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, and our mission was to bring St. Louis a craveable chicken sando, while having a little fun,” the post read. “We plan to focus all of our energy and resources on Hi-Pointe (now 9 locations) and other concepts (exciting news coming soon).”

The post went on to state that Chicken Out carries on in the form of the signature chicken sando on the Hi-Pointe Drive-In menus, as well as at Enterprise Center.

“So, we just want to say thank you to all our incredible customers, our talented team and even the Chicken haters out there. We’re grateful for the last 4 years and hope to see you at Hi-Pointe soon.”