St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2024

We’re still crying over Southern

By on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 at 11:25 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge 360 Westport
Courtesy of 360 Westport
Three Sixty is opened its new location at the top of the "golden tower" in the Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights on January 31.

The new year brought some excitement to the St. Louis dining scene, with the long-awaited opening of 360 Westport (111 West Port Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights). Turns out the wait was worth it. The high-end rooftop bar lives up to the hype — an elevated experience that blends Asian, Italian, Mediterranean and French cuisines, unique handcrafted cocktails curated by Bangers Only, and sophisticated dining and lounge spaces, both inside and out. 

On the closing side, St. Louis unfortunately had to say goodbye to two very well-loved restaurants — Cinder House inside the Four Seasons Hotel and Southern. Niche Food Group closed the Brazilian-inspired restaurant after the holiday whirlwind on January 8 after five years of business. As for the Nashville-style hot chicken eatery, Southern, it closed its doors after more than eight years at its Midtown location. (Still sad about this one.)

But with some hard goodbyes comes some new bucket-list worthy joints.

Openings
Stews Food & Liquor, Soulard
360 Westport, Maryland Heights
Telva at the Ridge, Webster Groves
Ivy Express, Clayton
J+B Wellness, Wildwood
Sugarfire Smoke House, Florissant
Kitchen Conservatory, Brentwood
Comet Bakery, Kirkwood
Smokestaq Lightning, Downtown

Closing
Southern, Midtown
brassWell, the Grove
Cinder House, Downtown
Benedetto's on Main, Wildwood
Chirco's Pizza, Chesterfield
Taco Circus, Clayton

See one we missed? Let us know in the comments.

Email the author at [email protected]
Related
The almost floor-to-ceiling wine wall with the bar’s extensive wine menu of over 70 wines on full display.

A New Three Sixty Goes Above and Beyond in Westport: Check out the upscale version of the popular downtown bar with a view at its grand opening tonight

Related
Telva will feature an array of Turkish pastries.

Balkan Treat Box Owners Open Telva at the Ridge Tomorrow: The restaurant and coffeeshop is located within Webster Groves' Rolling Ridge Nursery

Related
From left, co-owners Grent Petty, Kristin "stew" Leahy and Nate Burrows.

Stews Food & Liquor Adds Asian-Inspired Fare to Soulard: The bar and restaurant, now open in the former Wood Shack space, plans to serve food late — even on Monday

Related
Southern was located in Midtown.

Hot Chicken Spot Southern Closes in Midtown St. Louis After 8+ Years: The restaurant closed its doors on Sunday, January 14

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Paula Tredway

Paula Tredway

Scroll to read more Restaurant Openings & Closings articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Reinvented Dressel's Is a Rare Treat, With Favorites Both Old and New

By Alexa Beattie

Dressel's pretzel, shown with the Welsh rarebit, is justly legendary.

Layla Has Quietly Closed in Webster Groves

By Jessica Rogen

Layla in Webster Groves.

Beast Craft BBQ Owners to Open Smoke & Kettle in Fairview Heights

By Sarah Fenske

Owner and pit master David Sandusky.

South Grand's Late-Night Scene Is Back, Says Danni Eickenhorst

By Ryan Krull

Danni Eickenhorst relocated Steve's Hot Dogs to South Grand for its bustling nightlife — but it's only recently been in evidence.

Also in Food & Drink

The Reinvented Dressel's Is a Rare Treat, With Favorites Both Old and New

By Alexa Beattie

Dressel's pretzel, shown with the Welsh rarebit, is justly legendary.

A New Three Sixty Goes Above and Beyond in Westport

By Paula Tredway

The almost floor-to-ceiling wine wall with the bar’s extensive wine menu of over 70 wines on full display.

5 Places to Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast in St. Louis

By Paula Tredway

Clementine's ice cream

Smokestaq Lightning Brings Old-School BBQ to Laclede's Landing

By Jessica Rogen

The Ellis' previous concept, Five Aces Bar-B-Que, was located in Shaw.
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us