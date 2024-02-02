St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2024

click to enlarge Courtesy of 360 Westport Three Sixty is opened its new location at the top of the "golden tower" in the Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights on January 31.

The new year brought some excitement to the St. Louis dining scene, with the long-awaited opening of 360 Westport (111 West Port Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights). Turns out the wait was worth it. The high-end rooftop bar lives up to the hype — an elevated experience that blends Asian, Italian, Mediterranean and French cuisines, unique handcrafted cocktails curated by Bangers Only, and sophisticated dining and lounge spaces, both inside and out.

On the closing side, St. Louis unfortunately had to say goodbye to two very well-loved restaurants — Cinder House inside the Four Seasons Hotel and Southern. Niche Food Group closed the Brazilian-inspired restaurant after the holiday whirlwind on January 8 after five years of business. As for the Nashville-style hot chicken eatery, Southern, it closed its doors after more than eight years at its Midtown location. (Still sad about this one.)

But with some hard goodbyes comes some new bucket-list worthy joints.

Openings

Stews Food & Liquor, Soulard

360 Westport, Maryland Heights

Telva at the Ridge, Webster Groves

Ivy Express, Clayton

J+B Wellness, Wildwood

Sugarfire Smoke House, Florissant

Kitchen Conservatory, Brentwood

Comet Bakery, Kirkwood

Smokestaq Lightning, Downtown

Closing

Southern, Midtown

brassWell, the Grove

Cinder House, Downtown

Benedetto's on Main, Wildwood

Chirco's Pizza, Chesterfield

Taco Circus, Clayton

See one we missed? Let us know in the comments.

[email protected]