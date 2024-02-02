St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2024

The new year brought some excitement to the St. Louis dining scene, with the long-awaited opening of 360 Westport (111 West Port Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights). Turns out the wait was worth it. The high-end rooftop bar lives up to the hype — an elevated experience that blends Asian, Italian, Mediterranean and French cuisines, unique handcrafted cocktails curated by Bangers Only, and sophisticated dining and lounge spaces, both inside and out.
On the closing side, St. Louis unfortunately had to say goodbye to two very well-loved restaurants — Cinder House inside the Four Seasons Hotel and Southern. Niche Food Group closed the Brazilian-inspired restaurant after the holiday whirlwind on January 8 after five years of business. As for the Nashville-style hot chicken eatery, Southern, it closed its doors after more than eight years at its Midtown location. (Still sad about this one.)
But with some hard goodbyes comes some new bucket-list worthy joints.
Openings
Stews Food & Liquor, Soulard
360 Westport, Maryland Heights
Telva at the Ridge, Webster Groves
Ivy Express, Clayton
J+B Wellness, Wildwood
Sugarfire Smoke House, Florissant
Kitchen Conservatory, Brentwood
Comet Bakery, Kirkwood
Smokestaq Lightning, Downtown
Closing
Southern, Midtown
brassWell, the Grove
Cinder House, Downtown
Benedetto's on Main, Wildwood
Chirco's Pizza, Chesterfield
Taco Circus, Clayton
See one we missed? Let us know in the comments.
