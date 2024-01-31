A New Three Sixty Goes Above and Beyond in Westport

Check out the upscale version of the popular downtown bar with a view at its grand opening tonight

By on Wed, Jan 31, 2024 at 2:49 pm

click to enlarge The almost floor-to-ceiling wine wall with the bar’s extensive wine menu of over 70 wines on full display.
Paula Tredway
The almost floor-to-ceiling wine wall with the bar's extensive wine menu of over 70 wines on full display.

The brand new Three Sixty Westport (111 West Port Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights; 360-stl.com/westport) is truly an elevated experience from its location perched high above the Westport Plaza in the “gold tower” to its exquisite food and drink menu that includes unique bespoke cocktails curated by mixology consultancy Bangers Only. 

Inside, the moody elegance of the rich, textured wood paneling contrasts against soft green and gold accents along with warm overhead lighting to create an effortlessly stunning dining environment. From bar seating to intimate wrap-around banquette, to ample lounging spaces, 360 Westport has something for anyone, whether you're looking for one-on-one dining or intimate group gatherings. Westport also offers an open-air patio overlooking the Westport Plaza featuring cozy fire pits and beautifully hung greenery. 

click to enlarge The open-air patio provides more seating with cozy fire pits, greenery and Westport Plaza views while still being protected from nature's elements.
Paula Tredway
The open-air patio provides more seating with cozy fire pits, greenery and Westport Plaza views while still being protected from nature's elements.

But the real showstopper is the almost floor-to-ceiling wine wall with the bar’s extensive menu of over 70 wines on full display. The wall acts almost like a piece of artwork that divides the wine room from the rest of the bar to provide more privacy for guests.

Along with the elaborate wine menu is a full list of beers (on tap and bottled) and handcrafted cocktails such as the Hummingbird (Una Vida Blanco tequila, Brazilian rum, sage, pineapple and lime for $14), the Ankle Breaker (Montelobos Mezcal, dry sherry, passionfruit, Mexican hot sauce, honey, citrus for $14) and Softs Hands (Lillet Blanc, Aperol, raspberry, lemon and sparkling wine for $14). 

click to enlarge Their Hummingbird cocktail created with Una Vida Blanco tequila, Brazilian rum, sage, pineapple and lime.
Paula Tredway
Their Hummingbird cocktail created with Una Vida Blanco tequila, Brazilian rum, sage, pineapple and lime.

The food menu has been crafted to include a blending of Asian, Italian, Mediterranean and French cuisines with some 360 classics, including New Orleans-style fries, smoked salmon chips and a homemade KitKat. Some Westport location exclusives includes cheddar and chive drop biscuits served with house fruit jam and honey butter ($7) or add caviar for $48, bone marrow (a la “clams casino” with pancetta, clams, shallot, herbs and grilled bread for $23), Strozzapreti (braised lamb, charred cabbage, Calabrian chili and pecorino for $22) or raw, fried or Rockefeller (bacon, spinach, béchamel and herb breadcrumb for $17) oysters.

click to enlarge Three Sixty Westport's house made KitKats.
Paula Tredway
Three Sixty Westport's house made KitKats.

It’s a space made for celebrating with some friends or having a solo night on the town — either way 360 Westport stuns with its modern charm, expansive seating, friendly staff and exquisite food and drinks.

Check it out for yourself at the grand opening on Wednesday, January 31.

Three Sixty Westport will be open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

360 Westport

Three Sixty to Open New Location in Westport Plaza: The lounge promises stunning views, a “mind-blowing” interior and elevated cuisine

Danni Eickenhorst relocated Steve's Hot Dogs to South Grand for its bustling nightlife — but it's only recently been in evidence.

South Grand's Late-Night Scene Is Back, Says Danni Eickenhorst: Hot new bars and later hours for existing restaurants have the storied street buzzing again

Infinite Wonder Productions' Circus of Dreams is coming to St. Louis on Friday, February 2.

New Circus Pop-up Bar Set to Transform Lemmons Next Month: The immersive experience promises to make all your dreams come true

