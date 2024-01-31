5 Places to Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast in St. Louis

Grab a scoop — or two — to celebrate national Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

By on Wed, Jan 31, 2024 at 6:01 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Clementine's ice cream
Chris Bauer
Ice Cream For Breakfast Day is celebrated at all Clementine's locations on Saturday, February 3.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream — for breakfast that is.

Saturday, February 3, prepare your sprinkles for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. Or whatever topping it is you prefer. Either way, plan to make your childhood dream of eating ice cream for breakfast come true! 

Whether you like vanilla or chocolate, a bowl or cone, head over to one of the following local ice cream shops to celebrate this sweet holiday.

1. Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery

From 9 a.m. to noon, Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery (various locationsincluding 730 DeMun Avenue, Clayton; clementinescreamery.com)will be serving several new flavors for breakfast including Toasted Nutella Crunch (Nutella ice cream with crunchy bits of club crackers and hazelnut candy), Grapefruit sorbet (a balance of tart grapefruit and sweet citrus orange blossom water) and Vietnamese Coffee (a robust blend of dark, aromatic coffee swirled with sweetened condensed milk), in addition to the shop’s standard flavors. The ice cream shop is encouraging customers to wear pajamas and costumes inspired by Breakfast at Tiffany's to go along with photo opportunities and giveaways from Tiffany & Co. at all locations as well as free pancake art by Dancakes at the Central West End, Edwardsville and Southampton locations. The first 25 families in line at each location will receive a free limited edition coffee mug for the special event. 

2. The Fountain on Locust

Wear your pjs to the Fountain on Locust (3037 Locust Street, fountainonlocust.com) from Friday, February 2, to Sunday, February 4, to celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day for a chance to win free ice cream. The Fountain will be serving its fan-favorite Ice Cream and Waffles (two golden Belgian waffles topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and a sauce of your choice) all day, all weekend. Sauces include strawberry, raspberry, hot caramel or hot fudge. It will also have their special Caramel Affogato sauce and another secret special item only available for the weekend. Make sure RSVP on the Fountain on Locust’s Facebook page. 

3. Serendipity Ice Cream

Starting at 8 a.m., Serendipity Ice Cream (4400 Manchester Avenue, serendipity-icecream.com) will be serving waffle sundaes, Pharaoh’s Donuts ice cream sandwiches and special “Ice Cream for Breakfast Day” flavors such as French toast, Saturday Morning Cartoons, a famous cereal sailor-inspired ice cream, maple pecan and orange juice sorbet. Waffle sundaes ($13) comes in five varieties — hot fudge (vanilla ice cream with hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry), French toast (French toast ice cream with caramel topping, pecans, whipped cream and a cherry), strawberry (strawberry ice cream, strawberry topping, whipped cream and a cherry), maple bacon (maple pecan ice cream with maple syrup, crispy bacon, whipped cream and a cherry) and cereal and “milk” (Saturday Morning Cartoons ice cream with marshmallow topping, whipped cream and a cherry). There will also be adult beverages ($10) such as a Orange Juice Sorbet Mimosa, Irish Coffee, Peppermint Patty and more. Wear your pjs for a chance to receive a free mug filled with a brewed beverage from Kaldi's Coffee.

4. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream (389 North Euclid Avenue, jenis.com) is ready to party from 9 a.m. to noon for Ice Cream For Breakfast Day with this year’s featured breakfast flavor Banana French Toast — think the custardy, caramelized French toast of your dreams. Try the Banoffee L’affogato (two scoops of Banana French Toast ice cream topped with cold brew) or the French Toast Buttercrisp Waffle Cones (its signature cones with a sprinkle of cinnamon). It will also have a special menu of breakfast-themed ice cream pairings and kids’ activity sheets.

5. Ices Plain & Fancy

Join Ices Plain & Fancy (256 South 39th Street, icesplainandfancy.com) at 9 a.m. for national Ice Cream for Breakfast Day for breakfast-inspired, one-day-only nitro ice cream specials such as Maple Butter French Toast, Blueberry Muffin Top, Donut Drive-in Chocolate Long John Sandwich, Sump Coffee ice cream, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and Golden Grahams ice cream, as well as its full standard menu. It will also offer some 21-and-older options including OJ Sorbet Mimosa, Old Fashioned Apple Fritter and Irish Coffee ice cream.

Email the author at [email protected]
Slideshow

Soda Fountain Express Serves Outrageous Shakes in Westport Plaza

The A Very Un-Happy Birthday Freak Shake is a birthday cake shake topped with a Funfetti cupcake, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, a snickerdoodle cookie, a rainbow pop and a cherry.
12 slides
Soda Fountain Express opened on Wednesday, December 27, at Westport Plaza. Freak shakes at Soda Fountain Express. The Everything But... Freak Shake is a chocolate shake topped with chocolate-covered pretzel, potato chips, chocolate-dipped pretzel rod, a Kitchen Sink brownie, caramel sauce, a peanut butter cup and whipped cream. The Cotton Candy Freak Shake is a Creamsicle shake topped with cotton candy, SweeTarts, a Super Blow Pop, whipped cream and a cherry. The classic BLT features applewood-smoked bacon. Cheese burger and onion rings are a classic combo on the Soda Fountain Express menu.
Click to View 12 slides
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Paula Tredway

Paula Tredway

Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Beast Craft BBQ Owners to Open Smoke & Kettle in Fairview Heights

By Sarah Fenske

Owner and pit master David Sandusky.

Layla Has Quietly Closed in Webster Groves

By Jessica Rogen

Layla in Webster Groves.

South Grand's Late-Night Scene Is Back, Says Danni Eickenhorst

By Ryan Krull

Danni Eickenhorst relocated Steve's Hot Dogs to South Grand for its bustling nightlife — but it's only recently been in evidence.

Casa Don Alfonso Announces New Executive Chef

By Paula Tredway

Eduardo Marquez

Also in Food & Drink

For John Perkins, Creating the Brilliant Sunday Best Meant Letting Go

By Cheryl Baehr

Sunday Best

Black Salt Adds Magnificent Indian Cuisine to Chesterfield

By Cheryl Baehr

Black Salt’s offerings include a kale and guava salad, pani puri, zafrani lamb chops, lahori murgh, katlama naan and lime soda.

Idol Wolf Brings Stunning Spanish Cuisine to Downtown West

By Cheryl Baehr

Located inside the 21c Museum Hotel, Idol Wolf serves up a Spanish-inflected menu featuring bocaditos, raciones and tapas.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: December 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Rick Giordano in front of the new bar in Headless Bat.

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us