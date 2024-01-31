5 Places to Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast in St. Louis

click to enlarge Chris Bauer Ice Cream For Breakfast Day is celebrated at all Clementine's locations on Saturday, February 3.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream — for breakfast that is.

Saturday, February 3, prepare your sprinkles for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. Or whatever topping it is you prefer. Either way, plan to make your childhood dream of eating ice cream for breakfast come true!

Whether you like vanilla or chocolate, a bowl or cone, head over to one of the following local ice cream shops to celebrate this sweet holiday.

1. Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery

From 9 a.m. to noon, Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery (various locationsincluding 730 DeMun Avenue, Clayton; clementinescreamery.com)will be serving several new flavors for breakfast including Toasted Nutella Crunch (Nutella ice cream with crunchy bits of club crackers and hazelnut candy), Grapefruit sorbet (a balance of tart grapefruit and sweet citrus orange blossom water) and Vietnamese Coffee (a robust blend of dark, aromatic coffee swirled with sweetened condensed milk), in addition to the shop’s standard flavors. The ice cream shop is encouraging customers to wear pajamas and costumes inspired by Breakfast at Tiffany's to go along with photo opportunities and giveaways from Tiffany & Co. at all locations as well as free pancake art by Dancakes at the Central West End, Edwardsville and Southampton locations. The first 25 families in line at each location will receive a free limited edition coffee mug for the special event.

2. The Fountain on Locust

Wear your pjs to the Fountain on Locust (3037 Locust Street, fountainonlocust.com) from Friday, February 2, to Sunday, February 4, to celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day for a chance to win free ice cream. The Fountain will be serving its fan-favorite Ice Cream and Waffles (two golden Belgian waffles topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and a sauce of your choice) all day, all weekend. Sauces include strawberry, raspberry, hot caramel or hot fudge. It will also have their special Caramel Affogato sauce and another secret special item only available for the weekend. Make sure RSVP on the Fountain on Locust’s Facebook page.

3. Serendipity Ice Cream

Starting at 8 a.m., Serendipity Ice Cream (4400 Manchester Avenue, serendipity-icecream.com) will be serving waffle sundaes, Pharaoh’s Donuts ice cream sandwiches and special “Ice Cream for Breakfast Day” flavors such as French toast, Saturday Morning Cartoons, a famous cereal sailor-inspired ice cream, maple pecan and orange juice sorbet. Waffle sundaes ($13) comes in five varieties — hot fudge (vanilla ice cream with hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry), French toast (French toast ice cream with caramel topping, pecans, whipped cream and a cherry), strawberry (strawberry ice cream, strawberry topping, whipped cream and a cherry), maple bacon (maple pecan ice cream with maple syrup, crispy bacon, whipped cream and a cherry) and cereal and “milk” (Saturday Morning Cartoons ice cream with marshmallow topping, whipped cream and a cherry). There will also be adult beverages ($10) such as a Orange Juice Sorbet Mimosa, Irish Coffee, Peppermint Patty and more. Wear your pjs for a chance to receive a free mug filled with a brewed beverage from Kaldi's Coffee.

4. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream (389 North Euclid Avenue, jenis.com) is ready to party from 9 a.m. to noon for Ice Cream For Breakfast Day with this year’s featured breakfast flavor Banana French Toast — think the custardy, caramelized French toast of your dreams. Try the Banoffee L’affogato (two scoops of Banana French Toast ice cream topped with cold brew) or the French Toast Buttercrisp Waffle Cones (its signature cones with a sprinkle of cinnamon). It will also have a special menu of breakfast-themed ice cream pairings and kids’ activity sheets.

5. Ices Plain & Fancy

Join Ices Plain & Fancy (256 South 39th Street, icesplainandfancy.com) at 9 a.m. for national Ice Cream for Breakfast Day for breakfast-inspired, one-day-only nitro ice cream specials such as Maple Butter French Toast, Blueberry Muffin Top, Donut Drive-in Chocolate Long John Sandwich, Sump Coffee ice cream, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and Golden Grahams ice cream, as well as its full standard menu. It will also offer some 21-and-older options including OJ Sorbet Mimosa, Old Fashioned Apple Fritter and Irish Coffee ice cream.

