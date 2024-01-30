Smokestaq Lightning Brings Old-School BBQ to Laclede's Landing

The pair behind Five Aces quietly opened last month on downtown St. Louis' northern edge

By on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 12:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Ellis' previous concept, Five Aces Bar-B-Que, was located in Shaw.
PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
The Ellis' previous concept, Five Aces Bar-B-Que, was located in Shaw.

Laclede’s Landing just got a little more delicious. A new barbecue joint, Smokestaq Lightning, from Shaw’s now-departed Five Aces Bar-B-Que, is in its soft launch at 724 North 1st Street. 

Co-owner Latoshia Ellis tells the RFT that Smokestaq Lightning first opened its doors on December 20 and is serving lunch 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with the goal of being full service in the spring. Like Five Aces, the new concept from Ellis and her husband Antonio is centered around what she calls authentic St. Louis barbecue. 

“We smoke foods the old-school way, like over open flame using charcoal and wood,” she explains. “So we’re down here on Laclede’s Landing and just bringing authentic smoke and flavor to the St. Louis area.”

Ellis’ favorite menu item right now is the smoked brisket Philly, which is basically what it sounds like. It subs smoked brisket for the original ribeye steak, which “just takes it up another level.”

click to enlarge Antonio Ellis works the line at Five Aces.
PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
Antonio Ellis works the line at Five Aces.
Other menu items include fried wings, rib tips, baby back ribs, burgers, pulled-meat sandwiches, sides and more — all of which can be ordered ahead of time through Smokestaq’s website

The restaurant’s name, Ellis says, is an homage to the food and the eatery’s location in a historic building full of old wood.

“We're right here on the muddy Mississippi on the riverfront, and we love blues music,” she says. “We have a little stage here, and we plan on having live music and things like that. One of our old favorite blue singers is Howlin’ Wolf, the song ‘Smokestack Lightning’ was the old blues classic. And so we thought about [how] our grill has a huge smokestack on it. … We're bringing the smoke, we're bringing in lightning, all down to the riverfront.”

The couple previously owned Five Aces Bar-B-Que at the corner of Shaw Boulevard and Lawrence. The two took up the reins there after buying out what was then Mama Josephine's in 2016 from Mary Samuelson. They continue to operate a food truck under the name.

Keep an eye on Smokestaq’s social media profiles for details about the full opening. More information at smokestaq.com.

Slideshow

St. Louis Area Barbecue Joints to Try Before You Die

Mabel Suen
20 slides
Mabel Suen Mabel Suen Courtesy Photo Mabel Suen Jennifer Silverberg Jennifer Silverberg
Click to View 20 slides

Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Beast Craft BBQ Owners to Open Smoke & Kettle in Fairview Heights

By Sarah Fenske

Owner and pit master David Sandusky.

South Grand's Late-Night Scene Is Back, Says Danni Eickenhorst

By Ryan Krull

Danni Eickenhorst relocated Steve's Hot Dogs to South Grand for its bustling nightlife — but it's only recently been in evidence.

Layla Has Quietly Closed in Webster Groves

By Jessica Rogen

Layla in Webster Groves.

Chimera Teas Offers Tower Grove East Small Plates — and Community

By Jessica Rogen

Chimera Teas serves tea, lattes, small plates and baked goods in Tower Grove East.

Also in Food & Drink

For John Perkins, Creating the Brilliant Sunday Best Meant Letting Go

By Cheryl Baehr

Sunday Best

Black Salt Adds Magnificent Indian Cuisine to Chesterfield

By Cheryl Baehr

Black Salt’s offerings include a kale and guava salad, pani puri, zafrani lamb chops, lahori murgh, katlama naan and lime soda.

Idol Wolf Brings Stunning Spanish Cuisine to Downtown West

By Cheryl Baehr

Located inside the 21c Museum Hotel, Idol Wolf serves up a Spanish-inflected menu featuring bocaditos, raciones and tapas.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: December 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Rick Giordano in front of the new bar in Headless Bat.

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us