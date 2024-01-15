Hot Chicken Spot Southern Closes in Midtown St. Louis After 8+ Years

The restaurant closed its doors on Sunday, January 14

By on Mon, Jan 15, 2024 at 2:17 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Southern was located in Midtown. - Photo by Lauren Milford
Photo by Lauren Milford
Southern was located in Midtown.
The eatery Southern (3108 Olive Street) has closed its doors after more than eight years in Midtown St. Louis.

The fast-casual spot pioneered Nashville-style hot chicken in St. Louis, long before national chains like Gus' opened up in town. With rising star Rick Lewis as its opening chef, the place drew rave reviews and devoted fans, helping provide an alternative to diners thwarted by the long lines at Pappy's Smokehouse next door and quickly drawing lines of its own.

But Lewis moved on, opening Grace Meat + Three in the Grove, and apparently some of the fans did too. In a tweet, the restaurant simply stated today that it had closed after dinner service yesterday.

"This was a very difficult decision," the posting read. "We have loved sharing our food with you and encourage you to continue your support of locally owned, independent restaurants."
Reviewing the place a few months after its opening in 2015, RFT Critic Cheryl Baehr wrote, "The fast-casual eatery is a marriage between the Nashville-style hot chicken shack of your dreams (think the famous Prince's) and a Deep South deli. The space has a haute-rustic feel, sort of like a butcher counter you'd find in the French Quarter: concrete floors, reclaimed wood and metal tables and chairs, and sepia-colored vintage photos. A bright red sign that simply says 'Eat' hangs from a corrugated metal wall. Diners line up — and, yes, there is typically a line — next to a glass display case that showcases various housemade foodstuffs." The headline of her review pronounced the place "every bit as good as the hype."

RIP, Southern. We're going to miss you.
Related
Hot Chicken plate with Southern greens and Hoppin' John.

Southern Is Every Bit as Good as the Hype

Related
Chef Rick Lewis.

Southern Now Serving Hot Chicken and Sandwiches in Midtown


Slideshow

5 Top Fried Chicken in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

"Rick's Famous Fried Chicken" isn't Nashville hot, but it's still damn good.
5 slides
Sunday Best brings back Juniper's lauded fried chicken. Southern Chicken Seven Porter's fried chicken
Click to View 5 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

'Eat Good, Feel Good': Big Belly Deli Now Open in Florissant

By Amanda Bretz

Big Belly Deli co-owners Chris Timmermann and Nick Boyd.

Idol Wolf Brings Stunning Spanish Cuisine to Downtown West

By Cheryl Baehr

Located inside the 21c Museum Hotel, Idol Wolf serves up a Spanish-inflected menu featuring bocaditos, raciones and tapas.

Balkan Treat Box Owners Open Telva at the Ridge Tomorrow

By Jessica Rogen

Telva will feature an array of Turkish pastries.

You Could Be the Next Owner of a Fine St. Louis Pretzel Shop

By Jessica Rogen

A selection of offerings at Pretzel Pretzel.

Also in Food & Drink

Idol Wolf Brings Stunning Spanish Cuisine to Downtown West

By Cheryl Baehr

Located inside the 21c Museum Hotel, Idol Wolf serves up a Spanish-inflected menu featuring bocaditos, raciones and tapas.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: December 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Rick Giordano in front of the new bar in Headless Bat.

Mainlander Masterfully Transports Diners to Mid-Century Modern America

By Cheryl Baehr

Mainlander is a supper club featuring a prix fixe menu in the Central West End.

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us