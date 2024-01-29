Chimera Teas Offers Tower Grove East Small Plates — and Community

Brianna Velarde’s tea shop is popping

By on Mon, Jan 29, 2024 at 10:13 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Chimera Teas serves tea, lattes, small plates and baked goods in Tower Grove East.
Zachary Linhares
Chimera Teas serves tea, lattes, small plates and baked goods in Tower Grove East.

When Brianna Velarde decided to open a tea shop, one big thing she was hoping to create was a little extra community in Tower Grove East. That seemed especially important because when she'd moved in about two and a half years ago, two juggernauts in nearby Tower Grove South — VP Square and the London Tea Room — had recently left.

"I was missing some tea, so I decided to bring it back," she says. "That's kind of my goal here, bring tea back to the neighborhood."

Walking into Chimera Teas (3149 Shenandoah Avenue, chimerateas.com) mid-morning on a recent Saturday, it's abundantly clear that Velarde has done that — and then some. The small tea shop, which takes over the storefront vacated by longtime neighborhood favorite Kitchen House Coffee, is hopping.

Every table is taken, and a small crowd stands sipping tea or noshing on pastries while leaning against walls or standing in odd corners. The minute a person stands up from a table, there's someone else at their elbow setting down a cup. In front of the pastry case/register area, there's a swiftly moving line.

It's a bit loud, especially for a tea shop. That's thanks to the duo playing on an elevated stage set against Chimera's front window, but also the constant low-level hum of conversations, which goes to show how much the shop has established itself in the neighborhood since first opening late last year.

"When we first opened up our doors, basically everybody that came in would introduce themselves to me and be like, 'Oh, I live two blocks down.' Or, 'I was walking my dog, and I saw you guys were open,'" she says. "At this point, at least half of our traffic is neighborhood traffic. There's people that come in every week."

click to enlarge Owner Brianna Velarde opened a tea shop hoping to bring some extra community to the neighborhood after COVID-19.
Zachary Linhares
Owner Brianna Velarde opened a tea shop hoping to bring some extra community to the neighborhood after COVID-19.

Velarde was inspired to create this kind of neighborhood institution tea shop during the pandemic. Working from home at a job she enjoyed, she couldn't help but think about how she didn't know her neighbors.

She didn't want to meet people at bars and thought a coffee shop or tea shop was a better option. Velarde combined that thought with a passion for sustainability, which can be seen in Chimera's plant-based fare (everything is vegan), composting and even the plants around the shop.

Chimera first launched last year as a stall in the Tower Grove Farmers' Market. When Kitchen House Coffee closed in March, Velarde was looking for a brick-and-mortar space in the area and was drawn in by its large windows and patio.

"It was kind of perfect," she says.

Velarde set about designing the shop to have the perfect vibe, an atmosphere that would "make people relax and loosen up and be more likely to open up and chat."

click to enlarge Chimera Teas is open in the space that used to hold Kitchen House Coffee.
Zachary Linhares
Chimera Teas is open in the space that used to hold Kitchen House Coffee.

The result is a welcoming space with furniture that evokes a cozy and slightly eclectic living room. It's the perfect place to sip on Chimera's selection of ethically sourced teas, which come from China, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, various countries in Africa and beyond.

"I want, from our source to our store, to be part of the solution," she says.

In addition to hot teas, Chimera serves iced tea, bubble tea, coffees (with beans from Blueprint) and a wide selection of lattes that includes offerings such as a Thai tea latte (spices, vanilla, coconut milk) and a golden milk (turmeric, spice concentrate, maple syrup).

Food at Chimera is mostly bakery items, small plates such as avocado toast, steamed buns in a variety of flavors both expected (mapo tofu) and not (ancho jackfruit) and occasional specials. Velarde is planning on building in additional food items over time.

In other words, Chimera has something for everyone and, Velarde believes, a tea for everyone, even if you don't think you like tea.

"Any tea can be bitter if you brew it too hot or too long. You've got to be careful with it. It's a delicate, delicate leaf," she says. "What I love about being a tea shop and trying all these teas that I've sourced is finding the nuance of flavors, the complexity of flavors, like those small notes that come out when you brew something well."

Additional reporting by Zachary Linhares.

Related
Danni Eickenhorst relocated Steve's Hot Dogs to South Grand for its bustling nightlife — but it's only recently been in evidence.

South Grand's Late-Night Scene Is Back, Says Danni Eickenhorst: Hot new bars and later hours for existing restaurants have the storied street buzzing again

Related
Owner and pit master David Sandusky.

Beast Craft BBQ Owners to Open Smoke & Kettle in Fairview Heights: The fish- and chicken-forward concept will be located within a Knights of Columbus hall

Related
Blue Jay Brewing

Blue Jay Brewing Takes Flight in Midtown St. Louis: Jason and Nicole Thompson's new brewery is helping create the city's first real beer corridor

Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Showed Up Strong in James Beard Foundation Semifinalists

By Iain Shaw

Mabel Suen

Hot Pizza Cold Beer Opens Next Friday in Downtown St. Louis

By Lauren Healey

Pepperoni pizza.

Anthonino’s Taverna Owners Named Restaurateurs of the Year

By Paula Tredway

Anthonino's Taverna

Blue Jay Brewing Takes Flight in Midtown St. Louis

By Tony Rehagen

Blue Jay Brewing

Also in Food & Drink

For John Perkins, Creating the Brilliant Sunday Best Meant Letting Go

By Cheryl Baehr

Sunday Best

Black Salt Adds Magnificent Indian Cuisine to Chesterfield

By Cheryl Baehr

Black Salt’s offerings include a kale and guava salad, pani puri, zafrani lamb chops, lahori murgh, katlama naan and lime soda.

Idol Wolf Brings Stunning Spanish Cuisine to Downtown West

By Cheryl Baehr

Located inside the 21c Museum Hotel, Idol Wolf serves up a Spanish-inflected menu featuring bocaditos, raciones and tapas.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: December 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Rick Giordano in front of the new bar in Headless Bat.

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us