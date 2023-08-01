John Goodman Spotted at Bill Gianino's Restaurant in Oakville

The highlight of every St. Louisan’s life is meeting John Goodman. The Affton, Missouri, native is not just from the area, but he also spends a great deal of time here, too.
When he’s not busy being the mega-star from Roseanne
, Raising Arizona
, The Big Lebowski
, The Flintstones
, The Blues Brothers
or The Righteous Gemstones
, Goodman can be seen all over St. Louis enjoying local restaurants and happily taking pictures with his many fans.
That’s exactly what happened at Bill Gianino's Restaurant (4571 Chestnut Park Plaza, Oakville; billgianinos.com)
earlier this week. The family-owned traditional Italian joint was happy to count Goodman as a customer, and he took the time to pose for pictures with fans while flashing his sweet smile.
The restaurant gave no information about what Goodman ordered when he was there, but a true St. Louisan like Goodman would’ve had to order the toasted ravioli and the Provel pizza, right? But wait — he is
from south county — so he would’ve been practically required to order Bill Gianino's Chicken Modiga sandwich, too.
Either way, we can all agree that dinner is better with a side of John Goodman, right?
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed