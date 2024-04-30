  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News

Kim’s Bop Shop Opens Cloud Kitchen at the Hill Food Co.

Swing by the Hill for some tasty Korean food

By
Apr 30, 2024 at 9:29 am
Kim’s Bop Shop focuses primarily on Korean cuisine but fuses flavors, and melds ingredients to bring their own unique style to the table.
Kim’s Bop Shop focuses primarily on Korean cuisine but fuses flavors, and melds ingredients to bring their own unique style to the table. PHOTO BY AIMES YOUNG
Share on Nextdoor

Kim’s Bop Shop opened April 5 as a cloud kitchen operating out of the Hill Food Co. (2360 Hampton Avenue) in south St. Louis. It’s owned by Nicole and Sean Kim who have some interesting culinary credentials between them. Most recently, the couple worked at a high-end fly fishing lodge out in Montana, and both have done stints at Michelin restaurants in different cities around the country. Having trained initially at the Culinary Institute of America, the couple seems poised for success.

“This will be a notch above the usual fast-casual restaurant,” Sean says. “Our focus is on fresh foods … new Korean rolls and bowls.” That means ingredients like grilled-to-order meats, bright vegetables, delicious sauces and fresh herbs grown in their garden in Valley Park.

Sean immigrated to the U.S. from South Korea when he was 9. The foods he ate as a boy – prepared by his mother – have now prepared him for this. 

Kim’s Bop Shop focuses primarily on Korean cuisine but fuses flavors, and melds ingredients to bring their own unique style to the table. District 7 Kimbop, for instance, is inspired by a town in Vietnam, and combines pork belly, lemongrass, honey gochujang, banh mi vegetables, sesame miso and pickles. Momma Kim’s Kimbop – a beef bulgogi seaweed-wrapped rice roll with pickled vegetables, omelet, green onions and Thai basil – pays homage to his mother.

Elsewhere on the menu are sides like honey butter tater tots, Korean fried chicken bites, and a gochujang caramel cookie. Milk, soda, limeade and sparkling waters are also available. 

Now that the Kims have decided to settle in St. Louis, which is Nicole’s hometown, they can begin to conceptualize their own brick-and-mortar. “Our dream location would be somewhere in West County,” says Sean, “But we’ll wait and see what happens.”

Food may be ordered on The Hill Food Co.’s website, Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub, and on kimsbopshop.com.

Email the author at [email protected]
Slideshow

A Food Lover’s Guide to the Hill, St. Louis' Premier Italian Destination

Joe Fassi Sausage &amp; Sandwich FactoryDetails:&nbsp;2323 Sublette Avenue, open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.History:&nbsp;This vintage sandwich shop is the latest iteration of a business operated by the same family in the same location for 98 years and counting.Menu:&nbsp;Hot sandwiches are a specialty, with customer favorites including sandwiches utilizing the housemade salsiccia, meatballs and Italian sausage. However, Fassi&rsquo;s offers combinations of layered meat and veg to suit all tastes, with condiments including the house special dressing. Pair your sandwich with soup, salad or the pasta of the day.Vibe:&nbsp;Hole-in-the-wall neighborhood sandwich shop that transports you to an earlier era of the Hill: green-and-white tiles, red neon and the &ldquo;Wall of Fame&rdquo; featuring old newspaper cuttings highlighting the accomplishments of local heroes like Yogi Berra.
Marconi BakeryDetails: 1913 Marconi Avenue, open 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.History: Marconi Bakery was established in 1968 by the DiGregorio family. The bakery has been using the same traditions and recipes for the last 58 years.Menu: Locals love Marconi&rsquo;s fresh artisan breads (Italian, French, rolls, focaccia, pizza crusts and buns), baked seven days a week. They also offer Sicilian-style pizza (Italian sausage, pepperoni, veggie deluxe or cheese) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Though Marconi is known for its bread, make sure to keep an eye out for the crispy cannolis and made-to-order sandwiches.Vibe: The small bakery offers a wholesome mom-and-pop atmosphere with some seating available, racks of fresh bread and the Italian flag proudly on display. Adriana&rsquo;s on the HillDetails: 5101 Shaw Avenue, open Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. through 3 p.m.History: Adriana Favazzo and her daughters first opened this cheerful lunch spot in 1992 and still run it today.&nbsp;Menu: Adriana&rsquo;s is known for its hearty sandwiches, but it also offers a limited selection of pastas, salads and pizzas. The sandwiches are big enough you could easily partake in the half &amp; half (half-sandwich and half-salad or side dish) and still have leftovers. The beef sandwiches are famous for a reason, but we&rsquo;re partial to the cold Mambo Siciliano (ham, cappicola, pepper jack cheese, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato, onion, gardiniera, and oil &amp; vinegar Dressing). It&rsquo;s a mouthful!Vibe: Sunny and friendly counter-service lunch spot, with efficient staffers trying their best to process a line that begins around 11 a.m. every day and doesn&rsquo;t stop &lsquo;til long after the noon hour. There are plenty of tables both outside and in. Missouri Baking Co.Details: 2027 Edwards Street, open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and closed Monday and Sunday.&nbsp;History: They&rsquo;ve been going strong for 100 years.Menu: Cookies, cakes, pie, cannolis, muffins, tarts, cheesecake, strawberry stollen, danish, hot cross buns, gooey butter cake, Irish soda bread and more.&nbsp;Vibe: Though there is no seating, the sweet, family-owned bakery is inviting with its beautiful, sweet treats on display, making it hard to choose just one. But when you do, remember, they&rsquo;re cash only. Volpi&rsquo;sDetails: 5256 Daggett Avenue, open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday and Monday.History: Volpi Foods got its start on the Hill all the way back in 1902.Menu: This shop/cafe offers cheese, mixed nuts, pasta, peppers, olives, spreads, breadsticks, vinaigrettes, salads, sandwiches and premade party trays.Vibe: The quaint, clean, deli-style eatery offers a quiet spot for lunch with indoor and outdoor seating. Gioia&rsquo;s DeliDetails: 1934 Macklind Avenue, open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.History: The original location of what&rsquo;s now a chain of four in the metro area, Gioia&rsquo;s Deli was honored with the James Beard Foundation&rsquo;s America&rsquo;s Classic Award for good reason. It&rsquo;s been on the Hill since 1918 and is still going strong.Menu: Gioia&rsquo;s is famous for its hot salami, which regulars know means warm, not spicy. There&rsquo;s a variety of classic sandwiches, two distinctly unhealthy (and totally delicious) salads and all sorts of tasty choices to make (white, wheat or garlic cheese bread? Jalapenos on top or giardiniera, or both?). You can&rsquo;t go wrong here.Vibe: Old-school counter-service sandwich shop, with some indoor dining and picnic tables outside for the overflow. An order window and online ordering makes to-go orders a snap. Pit Stop-STLDetails: 2130 Macklind Avenue, open 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and closed Monday and Tuesday.History: Owner Joe Smugala opened Pit Spot in 2020 in an old auto garage.&nbsp;Menu: If you&rsquo;re on the Hill but want something other than Italian food, Pit Stop is a great choice. They have salads, chicken sandwiches, burgers, grilled ribeye, beef medallions, a spicy honey shrimp bowl, fried chicken, several desserts and more. They also offer a kid&rsquo;s menu, as well as plenty of vegan and gluten-free options.Vibe: Though it's limited on space, Pit Stop has ample outdoor seating, with charming details and quick service for a classy, yet casual dinner.
Click to View 41 slides
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Alexa Beattie
Ex-pat Londoner Alexa Beattie cut her journalistic teeth on an old Virginia weekly, and went on to cover restaurants and food for the Washington Post's website. These days, given half a chance, she cuts her real teeth on more flavorsome things: Salty/sweet crispy pork, a blue-cheese burger, grilled cheese with...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

The Vandy, STL Barkeep Team to Open Off Elm in Webster Groves This Fall

By Alexa Beattie

Pat Gioia, who worked at the Block in Webster for nine years, will serve as beverage director at Off Elm.

Poke One Brings Ice Cream and Waffles and Much More to South Grand

By Alexa Beattie

It's only been open for a few weeks, but already Poke One feels like a crucial part of the neighborhood.

Heavy Riff's Disco Apocalypse Owes Its Name to Jackson Browne

By Lauren Harpold

The font on Disco Apocalypse, produced by St. Louis' own Heavy Riff Brewing Co., says it all.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe