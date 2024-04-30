'Walking Wine Fest' Rose Day Returns to the CWE Saturday

It's hard to imagine many things more lovely than strolling through the Central West End on a May day with a glass of rose in hand — which might be why the neighborhood's annual "walking wine fest" Rose All Day has sold out for the past five years. Everybody loves May weather in the Midwest, and everybody really
loves rose!
It's not too late, however, to get in on this year's festivities. Buy your $35 ticket online
and choose the nonprofit beneficiary of your choice (there are a number, all aimed at improving the quality of life for women and girls throughout St. Louis, including Safe Connections, Pink Ribbon Good, Habitat for Humanity and more).
Then, on the day of, you'll get a commemorative wine glass and and a passport to guide you along 10 stops, each with a rose to sample. The neighborhood will also feature a Festival Marketplace featuring nearly 100 local, mostly women-owned businesses, photo ops and more.
It all goes down this Saturday, May 4, beginning at noon. See rosedaystl.com
for all the details.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed