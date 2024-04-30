  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News

'Walking Wine Fest' Rose Day Returns to the CWE Saturday

Drink wine for a good cause

By
Apr 30, 2024 at 9:26 am
Rose Day is back this Saturday, May 4.
Rose Day is back this Saturday, May 4. COURTESY ROSE DAY
Share on Nextdoor

It's hard to imagine many things more lovely than strolling through the Central West End on a May day with a glass of rose in hand — which might be why the neighborhood's annual "walking wine fest" Rose All Day has sold out for the past five years. Everybody loves May weather in the Midwest, and everybody really loves rose!

It's not too late, however, to get in on this year's festivities. Buy your $35 ticket online and choose the nonprofit beneficiary of your choice (there are a number, all aimed at improving the quality of life for women and girls throughout St. Louis, including Safe Connections, Pink Ribbon Good, Habitat for Humanity and more).

Then, on the day of, you'll get a commemorative wine glass and and a passport to guide you along 10 stops, each with a rose to sample. The neighborhood will also feature a Festival Marketplace featuring nearly 100 local, mostly women-owned businesses, photo ops and more.

It all goes down this Saturday, May 4, beginning at noon. See rosedaystl.com for all the details.

Slideshow

All the Mardi Gras Fun We Saw in Soulard on Saturday

All the Mardi Gras Fun We Saw in Soulard on Saturday
All the Mardi Gras Fun We Saw in Soulard on Saturday All the Mardi Gras Fun We Saw in Soulard on Saturday All the Mardi Gras Fun We Saw in Soulard on Saturday All the Mardi Gras Fun We Saw in Soulard on Saturday All the Mardi Gras Fun We Saw in Soulard on Saturday All the Mardi Gras Fun We Saw in Soulard on Saturday
Click to View 68 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Sarah Fenske
Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

The Vandy, STL Barkeep Team to Open Off Elm in Webster Groves This Fall

By Alexa Beattie

Pat Gioia, who worked at the Block in Webster for nine years, will serve as beverage director at Off Elm.

Poke One Brings Ice Cream and Waffles and Much More to South Grand

By Alexa Beattie

It's only been open for a few weeks, but already Poke One feels like a crucial part of the neighborhood.

Heavy Riff's Disco Apocalypse Owes Its Name to Jackson Browne

By Lauren Harpold

The font on Disco Apocalypse, produced by St. Louis' own Heavy Riff Brewing Co., says it all.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe