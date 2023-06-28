La Calle Brings Late-Night NorCal Mexican to the Grove

click to enlarge Scout Hudson Sebastain Montes is the owner of La Calle, a new SoCal Mexican restaurant in the Grove.

La Calle (4121 Manchester Avenue, 314-328-1452) takes “street food” literally — the name, Spanish for “the street,” crowns a menu filled with dishes named after streets. See, for example, the Chouteau Avenue burrito or the Papin Street quesadilla.

It’s the type of styling typical of owner Sebastain Montes, who has merged the vibrancy of his native Northern California Mexican dishes with the color of the Grove to bring the West a little closer to the Gateway City.

“It’s a different kind of Mexican restaurant,” Montes says. “It’s more for free spirits.”

Dozens of murals color every surface of the space and seamlessly transition the interior to the large patio. The patio is the jewel of La Calle; manicured ferns hang overhead while Latin pop drifts through the antique window grates. But it wasn’t always the day-glo eatery of today.

“From the very beginning, what I’ve loved most about this spot was the patio, but the patio was not utilized,” says Montes, referencing the space’s days as Ember Nightclub.



click to enlarge Scout Hudson Montes has made the patio at La Calle its crown jewel.

Since then, it has been radically reimagined. The low bar lights were subbed for hot pink neon signage, and the black walls were covered with faux boxwood paneling. Images of smiling suns and technicolor iguanas bring a touch of Burning Man to traditional Mexican imagery. Somewhere between on-trend and timeless, La Calle has ushered the venue to be on par with its contemporary, perfectly Instagram-able neighborhood.

La Calle forms a perfect nightlife triad with neighboring bars Just John and Handlebar. Open from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m., it’s the perfect place to fuel up before a night out or replenish calories burnt dancing.

No matter what time of day you visit, you’ll likely spot Montes hard at work. After two years of remodeling and fighting a battle for a liquor license that’s become all too familiar to St. Louis restaurateurs, Montes’ plate remains full.

“I live here,” Montes jokes. “I just go home and take naps every now and again.”

Montes’s dedication can be both seen and tasted. While guacamole is perfectly chunky and the cheese mouthwateringly gooey, La Calle inspires something deeper in its patrons — a sense of community.



click to enlarge Scout Hudson Art from St. Louis locals lines the walls at La Calle.

With the restaurant, Montes not only wanted to serve St. Louis delicious Mexican food but also he wanted to cater to its arts community’s needs. The interior walls are lined with the framed works of many of the artists whose murals sprawl the walls. La Calle is currently displaying 22 different local artists, and 100 percent of profits made on art sales go to the artists.

Just in its first week open, La Calle has already solidified itself as a hotspot for creatives, bar-goers, homesick West Coasters and anyone who can get down with pico de gallo. With no plans of slowing down, Montes has high hopes for his second home.

“I want people to be here and enjoy being outside, drinking a margarita, eating tacos and just talking to people,” Montes says.

