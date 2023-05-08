Last-Minute Ideas to Celebrate Mother's Day in St. Louis

So, you waited till the last minute to make a plan to celebrate mom. That’s OK. You can still pull off something nice with the following events and ideas.
Brunch
We're not going to sugar coat it, getting a brunch reservation this late in the game is going to be difficult. (Bowood was booked up back in March.) But never fear! There are places you can go where you can’t make a reservation beforehand. (Work smarter not harder.) You can join an online waitlist or stop by and take your chances on Sunday.
Olive + Oak
216 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-736-1370
The Women's Creative is hosting a Mother's Day brunch at Olive + Oak, and while reservations are required, there still seem to be some available. The buffet will include a mimosa bar, coffee, and a Procure Market from noon to 4 p.m. in Olive + Oak's atrium hall. Tickets are $45. Check out the website for more details.
Hatch'd STL
6931 Gravois Avenue, 314-448-1642
Located in Princeton Heights, Hatch'd has one of the best new brunches around with skillets, waffles, egg dishes, parfaits, and more. Not only is everything delicious, but they don't take reservations. Instead, you can join the online waitlist and act like you had a plan in place for mom this whole time.
3037 Locust Street, 314-535-7800
This brunch will be banging with mimosa flights, ice cream and waffles and a free World's Smallest Ice Cream Cone to every mother. The restaurant encourages guests to sign up for the waitlist ahead of their arrival, since it only takes reservations on weekdays. The Fountain is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.
The Shack
Multiple locations including 12521 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur; 314-548-2150
The Shack not only has great food, top notch cocktails, and fast service, but it also doesn’t take reservations, which means even if you had known months ago you wanted to take mom here, you could not have done anything about it. But you can avoid waiting with mom for three hours in the restaurant (hey, writing on the walls is only fun for so long.) Visit eatshack.com/waitlist to join the waitlist day of. Don't wait until you want to go to check the waitlist, check it out an hour or two before hand.
Rooster
Multiple locations including 1025 Washington Street, 314-241-8118
One of the best brunches is St. Louis is available to you without reservation on Mother’s Day. You can head downtown or to South Grand Boulevard for Bloody Marys and mimosas, local coffee, and some delicious food.
36 North Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton; 314-862-2489
Those beautiful, thin French pancakes have gotten a glow up at City Coffeehouse, where you can get the crepes savory or sweet. They come stuffed with things like French brie and walnuts, garnished with red grapes and strawberry (the Provence), or you can grab a Shaw Park that’s got turkey, spinach, Havarti Cheese & roasted red peppers. If you’re not a fan of crepes there are Belgian waffles, bagels and other breakfast items. If you’re grabbing an early brunch, this place is ideal. It closes at 2 p.m. and all orders placed after 1:30 are to-go. But it opens at 7 a.m. and is first come-first served.
Yolklore
8958 Watson Road, Crestwood; 314-270-8538
The dining area here is small, so it may be too crowded when you arrive at 11 a.m., but never fear, there’s a drive-thru as well. The great thing about Yolklore is the attention to detail. The ice cubes in the iced tea are also made of iced tea, for instance, so you can drink to the last drop. The food is healthy, but still tastes great and they offer familiar classics like pancakes, biscuits and gravy, and bacon and eggs, while also dishing up flavorful frittatas. There’s no booze, but mom won’t mind after she tastes a mixed berry smoothie.
Multiple locations including 8817 Ladue Road, Ladue; 314-932-1340
The pancakes here do not disappoint and while there is no booze, the food is good enough that everyone will leave happy. Though it’s a national chain, you can still get some good ambiance at the restaurant and it’s pretty big. There’s also a way to join the waitlist online so you don’t have to wait in the restaurant for hours, and the Ladue location is in a little shopping area so you can entertain yourself at the boutiques nearby while you wait.
Beyond Brunch
Hey, not all moms want to get tipsy on Mother’s Day or eat a ton of carbs. Here are a couple other options.
Eckert's Strawberry Festival
951 South Green Mountain Road, Belleville, Illinois
Eckert’s will be giving out free strawberry sundaes from Friday, May 12, through Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14, to any moms that stop by Mr. E’s Donuts and Custard Shop. There is also a Strawberry Festival going on that includes carnival rides, a petting zoo, wagon rides, strawberry picking and more. Admission is free but some of the activities cost extra. The event runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Spend the morning with mom hitting the pavement on Sunday, May 14, at the Chesterfield Mother’s Day 5K Run/Walk. The run will start at The District, and you can access parking at 17057 North Outer 40 Road in Chesterfield. The 5K is $39.99 for adults, $9.99 for kids 11 and under. Each finisher gets a rose and a cake pop. Visit the website for more information.
