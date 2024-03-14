  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News

Manileño Offers Filipino Cuisine in a Sunny Space off South Grand

The Torio family brings food from mom Rocky's native Manila to what was previously Sno

By
Mar 14, 2024 at 6:00 am
A selection of dishes from Manileno.
A selection of dishes from Manileno. MICHELLE VOLANSKY
Share on Nextdoor

There’s something about Manileño that has us really hoping it does well. It might be the smiley faces of the family who runs it; it might be the grit and determination behind the realization of a dream, and it could much more simply be the food.

This Filipino restaurant opened in mid-February at 3611 Juanita Street, just off South Grand Boulevard, in the Tower Grove South neighborhood of St. Louis. Formerly occupied by Sno, it is owned by Rocky Torio and her brothers, Resty, Randy and Rolando Torio.

Rocky Torio’s mom, Josie Seele, is “boss” here; she’s the one in the kitchen, cooking up delicious meals she’s been making for her family for decades.

click to enlarge Manileno's Sunday brunch menu includes chicken and ube waffles with ube butter and maple syrup. - MICHELLE VOLANSKY
MICHELLE VOLANSKY
Manileno's Sunday brunch menu includes chicken and ube waffles with ube butter and maple syrup.

Typical of the food in Manila (where Rocky grew up), it’s a meaty menu. For dinner, she recommends the kare-kare (oxtail stew) made with house-ground peanut butter, eggplant, bok choy and shrimp paste. For lunch, head for the shish kebab. These generously long skewers of sweet-and-charry chicken or pork come with rice and two spring rolls.

Definitely don’t skirt dessert. There’s a lot of purple in this display case, but few words to say enough about the ube pandesal, and even fewer for the mini ube ensaymada, which is a sweet, buttery dough pastry topped with cheese. Pancit, an encompassing word for traditional Filipino noodle dishes, is made at Manileño with stir-fried bihon (rice sticks), chicken or pork, vegetables and Chinese sausage.

click to enlarge There's plenty of seating in the ground level dining room space, and more room upstairs. - MICHELLE VOLANSKY
MICHELLE VOLANSKY
There's plenty of seating in the ground level dining room space, and more room upstairs.

This is generally a sunny place. Noon light falls in at just the right moment when office workers are either in need of an ube latte or are starting to think about lunch. Sit on high stools in the cafe portion of the restaurant, or be the envy of all and take your latte and kebabs back to your desk. The latte is an absolute beauty and, unlike so many frou-frou coffee drinks, it’s lovely and strong in the (house-blended) coffee department.

The large space has 4,000 square feet space spread across two floors with seating for 175 people. Upstairs is a whopper of a room with a pleasant bar.

Having climbed the handsome staircase, we were struck by the comfortable acoustics: The large room feels small on the ears, pleasantly padded, almost felty. This seems to suggest that, even in a room this size, it will be a great place for good conversation. It felt even nicer once we had sat down on some of the mod emerald chairs and then – to test – a similarly desirable daffodil-hued sofa.

According to Rocky and her brothers, it’s possible that, by late spring, the restaurant will be roasting whole pigs. (Yes, with an apple in their mouth.) “But with 10 hours or more cooking time, it’s a lot of work,” Rocky said. “But well worth it.”

The bakery is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The restaurant is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and for dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Weekend brunch is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Manileño is closed Monday.

click to enlarge Manileño also offers a comfortable lounging area upstairs with a bar. - MICHELLE VOLANSKY
MICHELLE VOLANSKY
Manileño also offers a comfortable lounging area upstairs with a bar.

This story was originally published in Sauce Magazine
Slideshow

For $10 or Less, You Can Get a Great Meal at These St. Louis Restaurants

Mabel Suen
Mabel Suen Mabel Suen Mabel Suen Mabel Suen Mabel Suen Chuck-A-Burger9025 St. Charles Rock Road, St. John, 314-427-9524For a taste of an old-time greasy spoon, hit up Chuck-A-Burger in St. John. The retro joint serves food that is nostalgic in taste and in calorie count. There’s no concern that something is too greasy or too bad for you here. The prices are retro, too. The Original Chuck-A-Burger with single chuck is just $5.40 and the french fries are $1.85, so you can feed the whole family for about $30 before tax and tip, you cool cat.
Click to View 21 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Alexa Beattie
Ex-pat Londoner Alexa Beattie cut her journalistic teeth on an old Virginia weekly, and went on to cover restaurants and food for the Washington Post's website. These days, given half a chance, she cuts her real teeth on more flavorsome things: Salty/sweet crispy pork, a blue-cheese burger, grilled cheese with...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Rooftop Bar the Bullock Will Open Downtown Just in Time for Patio Season

By Paula Tredway

The Bullock rooftop terrace bar and lounge will open Friday, April 5 with a new menu curated by Executive Chef Steven Hall.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: February 2024

By Paula Tredway

Up Late.

Vegan Deli & Butcher Is Even Better Than the Meat Thing

By Alexa Beattie

Vegan Deli & Butcher's Italian cold cut sandwich features chef Chris Bertke's riff on ham, turkey, pepperoni and provolone on a hoagie.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe