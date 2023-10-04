Mission Taco Joint Sued by the Mission Brand for Trademark Infringement

The Mission chip people couldn't have thought of this, oh, 10 years ago?

By on Wed, Oct 4, 2023 at 7:26 am

click to enlarge When you see St. Louis' Mission Taco Joint, do you think of Mission's tortillas or tacos? - SHUTTERSTOCK/KK STOCK
SHUTTERSTOCK/KK STOCK
When you see St. Louis' Mission Taco Joint, do you think of Mission's tortillas or tacos?
The company behind Mission brand tortillas and chips is taking on St. Louis' favorite Mission — Mission Taco Joint.

The homegrown SoCal-style eatery is accused of unfair competition and trademark infringement, with the 60-year-old food products company accusing the St. Louis restaurant group of a "misleading representation" that is "likely to cause confusion" in the taco market.

Mission Taco Joint started a full 10 years ago with a single restaurant on Delmar, and it's since grown to eight locations, as well as a food truck.

But the company's growth put it on the radar of Gruma, the company that owns the Mission taco brand. In the words of its lawsuit, "Gruma recently became aware of Mission Taco and Mission Taco’s use of Mission at the 2023 Tortilla Industry Association meeting in Austin, Texas. This lawsuit is a response to the recent rapid expansion of Mission Taco’s use of the name and the marks Mission, Mission Taco and the MTJ Logo and the likelihood of expansion of that use outside of Missouri and into grocery stores and supermarkets on Mexican food products."

The lawsuit, filed in federal court yesterday, asks the judge to bar Mission Taco Joint from using its name, from opening any new restaurants under it and to "be ordered to deliver up for destruction any and all labels, signs, prints, packages, wrappers, receptacles, menus, and advertising in the Defendants’ possession bearing the Mission, Mission Taco or Mission Taco Joint name and mark."

The suit was filed St. Louis-based attorney Matthew A. Braunel of Thompson Coburn.

Mission Taco Joint co-owner Adam Tilford did not respond to a message seeking comment yesterday.
October 4, 2023

