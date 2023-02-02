New Delmar Food Mecca Will Bring Together St. Louis Restaurant Greats

Makers Locale The Makers Locale will include food from Steve's Hot Dogs and the Fountain on Locust.

Two beloved food giants in the region are teaming up to bring the city even more of what St. Louisans love: great food under one roof.Today, Danni Eickenhorst, CEO of HUSTL Hospitality Group, announced that Steve's Hot Dogs and the Fountain on Locust would be joining forces with Alpha Brewing Company Distillery to create a new food mecca. The concept will be named, which will be located within the Delmar Maker District, and is slated to open this fall.The Makers Locale will have a shared 8,000-square-foot beer garden and patio, and include an events space that will extend off from Third Degree Glass Factory. The Fountain Off Locust will serve ice cream, cocktails and boozy ice cream drinks, and there will be a separate Steve's Hot Dogs as well.“For so much of my life, I’ve driven past this area and haven’t had a reason to stop," says Steve's founder Steve Ewing in a statement. "I’m excited for the opportunity to be a part of this reinvention of Delmar, building on the momentum happening here in the Makers District. This is a historic moment in the history of that area, as so many people are working to bring people together along Delmar in new ways.”Both Steve's Hot Dogs and the Fountain are co-owned by Eickenhorst. She shared images of her breaking ground on the project on her Facebook page.