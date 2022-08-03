Nick & Elena's Pizzeria Is for Sale

Citing it as "one of the most difficult decisions we have ever made," the owners of Nick & Elena's are putting their restaurant up for sale. The news was announced on August 1st on the Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis Facebook page.
"We are in search of a buyer that will take over the place with the love and tradition," the post reads. "We are looking for someone who absolutely loves our place and would carry on our good name and growing business. After 37 amazing years, the time has come."
Over its nearly four decades in business, Nick & Elena's has come to be considered one of the best examples of St. Louis-style pizza in the area. Known for a supremely flaky crust that strikes the perfect balance between thinness and enough heft to hold up to toppings, the Breckenridge Hills pizzeria is the gold standard of the form. It's sweet red sauce is a mouthwatering canvas for its fennel kissed sausage, its pizzas have exactly the right amount of Provel-style cheese — not so much that it weighs down and blends into the crust like pizza lasagna, but enough that it turns the sauce into an beautiful, orange-hued molten concoction. This superior product has given Nick & Elena's legions of fans, and even garnered it a Riverfront Times "Best of St. Louis: 2019" award for the area's best St. Louis style pizza.
Wth a loyal following that regularly packs its house and causes its phones to ring of the hook with carryout and delivery orders, the pizzeria is one of the area's most popular restaurants. The post did not reference an imminent closure date or say what would happen if no buyer comes forward.
This is a developing story. The Riverfront Times has reached out to Nick & Elena's and will update as more information becomes available.
