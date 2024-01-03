Rooster Is Opening a Clayton Outpost

The beloved breakfast/brunch spot first opened in downtown St. Louis in 2006

By on Wed, Jan 3, 2024 at 9:26 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Rooster has hung its shingle in Clayton.
BRYAN HADLEY
Rooster has hung its shingle in Clayton.
After 18 years of delighting city brunch goers, Rooster is expanding to the county.

The beloved eatery, known for its top-notch bloody marys, crepes and slingers, recently hung up a sign in the heart of Clayton. The new sign adorns 176 Carondelet Plaza, which previously held Whitebox Eatery and sits right next door to hotspot 801 Fish and the Ritz-Carlton St. Louis.

Whitebox Eatery closed in 2018 after a four-year run.

As for Rooster, it's been a local favorite since first opening its doors in downtown St. Louis in 2006. Since that first location, it's since expanded and then moved to a new location just down the block. It opened its second outpost, in a larger modern space on South Grand, in 2014.

The eatery was one of the first in Dave and Kara Bailey's restaurant group, which had begun two years earlier, in 2004, with Baileys' Chocolate Bar. That dessert-focused cocktail bar is still open in Lafayette Square, but since then the Baileys have experimented with many other concepts, including Baileys' Range (now open in Shaw after the original downtown location closed); Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar, which serves small plates downtown; Small Batch, a vegetarian restaurant with a strong whiskey program; and POP, a sparkling wine-focused bar and restaurant in Lafayette Square.

Rooster appears to be Baileys' Restaurants' first foray outside the St. Louis city limits.

Dave Bailey did not respond to a message seeking more details yesterday; we'll update this post if we hear back.

Slideshow

Must-Try Breakfast and Brunch Spots in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Egg(2200 Gravois Avenue; 314-202-8244)Read Cheryl Baehr's review here.
20 slides
Bowood by Niche(4605 Olive Street, 314-454-6868)Read Cheryl Baehr's review here. Pictured: Chili fried tofu sandwich, avocado toast, little gem salad, buttermilk pancakes, baked oatmeal, latte, pop tart, honey bun and cacio e pepe eggs. Grand Pied(3137 Morganford Road)Read Cheryl Baehr's review here. Pictured: Buttermilk pancakes, Memphis fried chicken, Peruvian Pineberry CBD punch, dirty fries, beignettes and gumbo over grits. Boardwalk Waffles(7376 Manchester Road, 314-449-1209)Get you some waffles at Boardwalk Waffles. Yellowbelly(4659 Lindell Boulevard, 314-499-1509)Read Cheryl Baehr's review here. Pictured: Cheddar biscuits. Juniper (4010 Laclede Avenue, 314-329-7696)Read more from Cheryl Baehr here. Rooster(Two locations, including 1104 Locust Street, 314-241-8118)Read more here.
Click to View 20 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Brewery Heavy Riff Has One of the Best Barrel Programs in the U.S.

By Tony Rehagen

Heavy Riff Brewing

Three Kings Will Move Into Former HopCat Space on the Delmar Loop

By Sarah Fenske

Three years after Hopcat closed its doors at the onset of the pandemic, 6315 Delmar is getting a new tenant.

Ben Poremba Announces New Restaurants Opening in 2024

By Jessica Rogen

Olio and Elaia in Botanical Heights.

8 Great Missouri and Southern Illinois Beers Worth the Drive

By Tony Rehagen

Stubborn German

Also in Food & Drink

Mainlander Masterfully Transports Diners to Mid-Century Modern America

By Cheryl Baehr

Mainlander is a supper club featuring a prix fixe menu in the Central West End.

Shay’s Creole Smokehouse Offers Some of St. Louis' Best BBQ — in St. Charles

By Cheryl Baehr

Shay’s Creole Smokehouse features a blend of Cajun, Creole and barbecue specialties.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: November 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Burger Champ's menu includes a spicy chicken sandwich topped with bacon jam, a Chef Jeff Friesen specialty.

Digital Issue

December 27, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us