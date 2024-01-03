Rooster Is Opening a Clayton Outpost

The beloved eatery, known for its top-notch bloody marys, crepes and slingers, recently hung up a sign in the heart of Clayton. The new sign adorns 176 Carondelet Plaza, which previously held Whitebox Eatery and sits right next door to hotspot 801 Fish and the Ritz-Carlton St. Louis.
Whitebox Eatery closed in 2018 after a four-year run.
As for Rooster, it's been a local favorite since first opening its doors in downtown St. Louis in 2006. Since that first location, it's since expanded and then moved to a new location just down the block. It opened its second outpost, in a larger modern space on South Grand, in 2014.
The eatery was one of the first in Dave and Kara Bailey's restaurant group, which had begun two years earlier, in 2004, with Baileys' Chocolate Bar. That dessert-focused cocktail bar is still open in Lafayette Square, but since then the Baileys have experimented with many other concepts, including Baileys' Range (now open in Shaw after the original downtown location closed); Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar, which serves small plates downtown; Small Batch, a vegetarian restaurant with a strong whiskey program; and POP, a sparkling wine-focused bar and restaurant in Lafayette Square.
Rooster appears to be Baileys' Restaurants' first foray outside the St. Louis city limits.
Dave Bailey did not respond to a message seeking more details yesterday; we'll update this post if we hear back.
