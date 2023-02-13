Steve’s Hot Dogs Is Serving an X-Rated Hot Dog This V Day

It's so obscene, the restaurant won't share a photo

By on Mon, Feb 13, 2023 at 1:22 pm

Steve’s Hot Dogs has announced a hot dog special for Valentine’s Day.

But this isn’t your regular old heart-shaped hot dog. This is the “Vitamin D” hotdog, also known as the “Lord Aporkalypse," also known as an “🆇-🆁🅰🆃🅴🅳” hotdog.

Throughout the entire Valentine's week, you can get this special hot dog from Steve's. Here’s a little more background:

“The 'Vitamin D' dog is sure to set the romantic tone you're going for this week — a smoked all-beef dog wrapped in bacon, topped with bacon, drizzled with cheese sauce ... and two strategically placed pretzel balls," Steve's Hot Dogs wrote on its Facebook page

The restaurant is not releasing pictures of the dogs just yet. For now, it's under wraps.

The popular dog spot, located on South Grand in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood, has been a popular choice since it began as a food stand in 2011. The home of St. Louis' official hot dog, it has been featured on Food Network and in People magazine.

But the St. Louis spot didn’t make the meal specifically for Valentine’s Day. It actually designed the dog months ago for the release of local printmaker Tom Huck's book Tom Huck: The Devil Is in the Details.

“Since we had them in our repertoire, we thought we'd share them with you,” the hot-dog spot wrote.

Huck was the subject of a recent RFT cover story — and let’s just say the Vitamin D dog fits his work. Take a look at the first line of the story:

“Of all the deeply upsetting details in Tom Huck's relentlessly unsettling oeuvre, the dog dick has to take the top spot.”

Read more:
Related
Tom Huck's enormous woodcuts can take years to create.

How Tom Huck Paired a Depraved Imagination and Medieval Technique to Make Magic: A new book offers a backstage pass into the inner workings of the Missouri printmaker's mind


