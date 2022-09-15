Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Sugarfire Celebrates 10 Years With Specials, Giveaways

Pitmaster Mike Johnson admits he didn't think Sugarfire would last before it opened

By on Thu, Sep 15, 2022 at 3:52 pm

click to enlarge Chef Mike Johnson
SUGARFIRE SMOKEHOUSE
Chef Mike Johnson

Barbecue joint Sugarfire Smokehouse (multiple locations including 9200 Olive Boulevard, Olivette; 314-997-2301) is celebrating its 10th anniversary with 10 days of giveaways.

Called "10 Days of Sugarfire" the event begins on Saturday, September 17, and runs till the actual 10-year anniversary on Monday, September 26.

Sugarfire will host several social media giveaways, including dinner for up to 12 people, or game-day catering for up to 20.

Plus, Sugarfire locations will be offering specials such as popular specials from the past. In Edwardsville, it will bring back the Eddy-Birria Tacos — brisket, cheddar, pickled onion and cilantro on corn tortillas and covered in chili peppe consommé. On September 26, the Olivette location will offer its popular Burnt Ends and Ribble Me This, a flour tortilla piled with pulled rib meat, mac n' cheese, honey badger sauce and fried pickle chips.

There will also be an array of sweets available at Sugarfire Pie's throughout the 10 day celebration.

For more information on what you can get where, check out Sugarfire's Instagram page.

Pitmaster Mike Johnson, Carolyn Downs and Charlie Downs started Sugarfire with the Olivette location in 2012. According to a press release, Johnson got cold feet a few days before opening, telling investors that it was the worst restaurant idea he'd ever had in his life.

"I looked at the location, and the fact that there was no parking lot. I thought to myself, man, you are screwed," he recalled.

Ten years later, Sugarfire Smokehouse has 15 locations across the United States including in Texas, Illinois, Iowa and Colorado.

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Orecchiette with lamb sausage and broccolini.

Find Some of the Best Mediterranean Food in St. Louis at Salve Osteria [PHOTOS]
4 Hens Creole Kitchen (3730 Foundry Way) Find out more here. Photo credit: Cheryl Baehr

Black-Owned Restaurants You Can Support in St. Louis
Pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw.

Big Mama's BBQ Express Will Make Your Food Dreams Come True [PHOTOS]
Highway 61 Roadhouse 34 S Old Orchard Avenue; 314-968-0061 Featured on: Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Guy Fieri called Hwy 61 Roadhouse "a really cool place; it's the kind of place he'd hang out in if he lived here in town. It just went really well," owner Bill Kunz says. "I think he ended up showing me the love in our episode, because traditionally they do three restaurants on an episode...Our episode was only two restaurants, and I got about twenty minutes of airtime, which is priceless."-Liz Miller Read more here. Photo: Highway 61 Roadhouse Facebook Page

St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV

Food & Drink Slideshows

Orecchiette with lamb sausage and broccolini.

Find Some of the Best Mediterranean Food in St. Louis at Salve Osteria [PHOTOS]
4 Hens Creole Kitchen (3730 Foundry Way) Find out more here. Photo credit: Cheryl Baehr

Black-Owned Restaurants You Can Support in St. Louis
Pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw.

Big Mama's BBQ Express Will Make Your Food Dreams Come True [PHOTOS]
Highway 61 Roadhouse 34 S Old Orchard Avenue; 314-968-0061 Featured on: Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Guy Fieri called Hwy 61 Roadhouse "a really cool place; it's the kind of place he'd hang out in if he lived here in town. It just went really well," owner Bill Kunz says. "I think he ended up showing me the love in our episode, because traditionally they do three restaurants on an episode...Our episode was only two restaurants, and I got about twenty minutes of airtime, which is priceless."-Liz Miller Read more here. Photo: Highway 61 Roadhouse Facebook Page

St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV

Food & Drink Slideshows

Orecchiette with lamb sausage and broccolini.

Find Some of the Best Mediterranean Food in St. Louis at Salve Osteria [PHOTOS]
4 Hens Creole Kitchen (3730 Foundry Way) Find out more here. Photo credit: Cheryl Baehr

Black-Owned Restaurants You Can Support in St. Louis
Pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw.

Big Mama's BBQ Express Will Make Your Food Dreams Come True [PHOTOS]
Highway 61 Roadhouse 34 S Old Orchard Avenue; 314-968-0061 Featured on: Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Guy Fieri called Hwy 61 Roadhouse "a really cool place; it's the kind of place he'd hang out in if he lived here in town. It just went really well," owner Bill Kunz says. "I think he ended up showing me the love in our episode, because traditionally they do three restaurants on an episode...Our episode was only two restaurants, and I got about twenty minutes of airtime, which is priceless."-Liz Miller Read more here. Photo: Highway 61 Roadhouse Facebook Page

St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV

Trending

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: August 2022

By Jenna Jones and Cheryl Baehr

Press, the much buzzed-about restaurant from Logan Ely, was one of the month's most exciting openings.

Vicia's Taqueria Morita Serves Baja-Style Edible Bliss

By Cheryl Baehr

Taqueria Mortia’s shrimp aguachile (pictured) includes white soy, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and morita oil.

Mama Lucia's Pizza Is on the Hunt for a Sassy Grandma

By Cheryl Baehr

Lucia's Pizza are seeking a brand nonna.

UPDATED: Bread Co. Betrays Us, Changes Name to Panera in Some Metro St. Louis Locations

By Monica Obradovic

An O'Fallon Panera Bread located off Highway K.

Also in Food & Drink

Vicia's Taqueria Morita Serves Baja-Style Edible Bliss

By Cheryl Baehr

Taqueria Mortia’s shrimp aguachile (pictured) includes white soy, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and morita oil.

Review: Salve Osteria Dazzles With Mediterranean-Inspired Dishes

By Cheryl Baehr

Salve Osteria’s menu features a selection of shareable plates, pastas, entrees and desserts.

Review: Midtown's Latte Lounge Serves Thrilling Brunch Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

Latte Lounge serves delicious daytime fare, including latte flights, breakfast samplers, avocado toast, shrimp and grits, pizzas and red velvet waffles.

Maaji's Street Kitchen Offers Indian Food With a Healthful Twist

By Jessica Rogen

A selection of dishes from Maaji's Street Kitchen

Digital Issue

September 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us