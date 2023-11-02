The B-Side to Close on Cherokee Street

click to enlarge
The B Side has been open for seven years.
South city burger spot the B-Side (2709 Cherokee Street)
says it will close after service Sunday.
The restaurant made the announcement on Instagram
last night.
"Thanks for the 7 years of new friends, old friends, good times and memories," its post read. "A heartfelt thanks to all of you. Come celebrate with us the next few days as we intend on having the best funeral ever. Big love and thanks for everything."
The second offering from Yaqui's operators Francis Rodriguez and Joe Timm, the B Side put a distinctly Cherokee Street spin on a burger joint, with "burgers, beats and brews," along with vegan chili and affordable prices. As the RFT wrote upon its opening, "It's hard to imagine this place won't be a smash hit."
Indeed, the B-Side outlasted many other Cherokee startups. No less than Clownvis Presley weighed in on Instagram last night, writing, "Will miss the burgers and staff.. thanks for everything!"
Make sure to swing by for that "best funeral ever."
The B-Side's original menu.
