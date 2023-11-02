The B-Side to Close on Cherokee Street

The burger joint says it will celebrate its seven years with "the best funeral ever"

By on Thu, Nov 2, 2023 at 8:56 am

click to enlarge The B Side has been open for seven years. - PHOTO BY KELLY GLUECK
PHOTO BY KELLY GLUECK
The B Side has been open for seven years.
South city burger spot the B-Side (2709 Cherokee Street) says it will close after service Sunday.

The restaurant made the announcement on Instagram last night.

"Thanks for the 7 years of new friends, old friends, good times and memories," its post read. "A heartfelt thanks to all of you. Come celebrate with us the next few days as we intend on having the best funeral ever. Big love and thanks for everything."

The second offering from Yaqui's operators Francis Rodriguez and Joe Timm, the B Side put a distinctly Cherokee Street spin on a burger joint, with "burgers, beats and brews," along with vegan chili and affordable prices. As the RFT wrote upon its opening, "It's hard to imagine this place won't be a smash hit."

Indeed, the B-Side outlasted many other Cherokee startups. No less than Clownvis Presley weighed in on Instagram last night, writing, "Will miss the burgers and staff.. thanks for everything!"

Make sure to swing by for that "best funeral ever."
click to enlarge The B-Side's original menu. - PHOTO BY KELLY GLUECK
PHOTO BY KELLY GLUECK
The B-Side's original menu.
Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
