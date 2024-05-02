The Haven Shuts Its Doors After the Death of Owner John Gasperi

The restaurant announced Gasperi's April 9 passing on its various social media platforms, writing on Google that "John loved the Haven, and its employees, and customers more than anything. ... As many of you know John struggled with various health problems the past few years, he was a fighter, and a friend to everyone. He will be so so missed by so many people. He is finally at peace now with no more suffering❤️ We love you John❤️❤️❤️"
Gasperi purchased the Haven from founders Ed and Dot Beck in 2009, according to Sauce Magazine. A corner bar and grill with a hard-worn neighborhood vibe only attained through years of service (its signed advertised a founding date circa 1950), the place was beloved by its regulars.
And those regulars are mourning Gasperi and the bar's closure. One writes on Facebook, "So very sorry to hear this. My family & I eat there often. Our sympathy to you all & all the family as you grieve this profound loss. We'll see you when you're ready. God bless."
Others ask when it's reopening. "We're hoping soon," another writes.
"There's hundreds of bars, what makes one better than the other?” Gasperi told Sauce earlier this year. “People go there for comfort. They see somebody that they know, they know what they drink, so it's a social thing. You can't do that if you're getting somebody different every time.”
Services for Gasperi were held at Kutis Affton Chapel on April 20 with contributions to the American Diabetes Association requested instead of flowers.
For more about the Haven and its place in St. Louis' dining history, read Sauce's "The Haven is a St. Louis landmark."
