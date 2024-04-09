  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
St. Louis Wing Week Returns April 8-15, 2024

The Everything Bagel Wings at Nick’s Pub Are as Weird As You’d Think

St. Louis’ bagel renaissance extends to chicken wing versions, apparently

By
Apr 9, 2024 at 11:20 am
Share on Nextdoor

My first question was this: Why? My second was: What? I asked the first on my way to Nick’s Pub (6001 Manchester Avenue) to pick up an order of its special Wing Week wings; the second at a stop light on my way home from Nick’s when I lifted the lid on my styrofoam clamshell. 

Someone had tipped me off: This week only, the beloved south city 3 a.m. bar is serving wings with — get this! — cream cheese and Everything but the Bagel Seasoning, four for $7, Yes, chicken wings can be bagels for a week. We can have it all.

The word “balked,” however, seems right here. I balked. I couldn’t get a picture, or a handle, on any part of this rare delicacy. Were these wings somehow stuffed with cheese and fried? Or dipped in cheese, or spread with cheese, and then coated so thickly with seasoning that it became a crust sturdy enough for the fry basket? And Buffalo sauce in the mix as well? But my mistake; these weren’t Buffalo wings at all. No. And judging by consistency, they weren’t fried either.

But that’s OK. We all love wings, we all love bagels, we adore cheese; and I happen to know that when Trader Joe’s gets low on Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend, all hell breaks loose. 

I’m being mean; it’s a cute idea. It’s also a messy one. Confronted with a copious slop of warmed cheese on Nick's wings, I had to ditch my fingers and go hunting for a knife and fork. 

In the end, though, the wings tasted OK — more a chickeny, cheesy Sunday supper than bar food. And did I mention that they came with blue cheese? What with everything else, I couldn’t summon the muscle for that.

But don’t worry, I’ll be putting it on my bagel in the morning.

Slideshow

St. Louis Wing Week Is Back April 8 and We've Got the Highlights

Bootleggin' BBQ (4510 Chouteau) A half-pound of wings are rubbed in the house Flappers rub, smoked and then fried to order. You then have your choice of tossing them in a house sauce or rub, along with your choice of dipper.
Hotshots (Nine locations, including 131 Arnold Crossroads Center,Arnold)At all 9 area locations, score 6 traditional wings for only $7 during St. Louis Wing Week. Pro tip: Add a side of the best ranch in town. DB's Sports Bar (1615 South Broadway) Honey habanero BBQ grilled wings, five for $7. Alpha Brewing Co. (4310 Fyler Avenue)5 wings for $7. Sour beer-brined wings beer battered with Alpha's Tangerine IPA, Parity Error, and coated with its Whiskey Barrel Aged Wing Sauce; tangy, crispy and twice-cooked for perfection. Chicken Scratch (9900 Manchester Road,Kirkwood)Six wings for $7!These dry rub wings are tossed in a house-made famous dry rub (poultry-friendly herbs and spices) and served with a side of Scratch Sauce. Fieldhouse (510 North Theresa Avenue)Six jumbo wings for $7 with choice of wing sauce and ranch or bleu cheese.Buffalo, BBQ, Spicy Thai Chili, Cajun or Way Hot are all on offer. Additional sauces, celery, or carrots are available for additional charge. Hogtown Smokehouse (6301 Clayton Avenue)Six wings for $7. All wings are dry-rubbed and smoked. Options include:1. Dry-rubbed with BBQ sauce on side 2. Tossed in BBQ BUFFALO sauce 3. Tossed in an Alabama white BBQ sauce
Click to View 13 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Alexa Beattie
Ex-pat Londoner Alexa Beattie cut her journalistic teeth on an old Virginia weekly, and went on to cover restaurants and food for the Washington Post's website. These days, given half a chance, she cuts her real teeth on more flavorsome things: Salty/sweet crispy pork, a blue-cheese burger, grilled cheese with...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Lion's Choice’s Newest Sandwich Was an Employee's Menu Hack

By Paula Tredway

Lion's Choice new Remix sandwich is on buttery Texas toast.

Kitchen Fire Closes Stella Blues Indefinitely

By Sarah Fenske

Stella Blues shows clear signs of damage after a kitchen fire on Friday, April 5.

Rockwell Beer’s Crisp Chinos Can Illustrates What a Lager Would Wear

By Lauren Harpold

The label art was inspired by McCall's sewing patterns, popular in the middle of the last century.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe