Top 5 Frozen Custards in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

click to enlarge Ian Froeb The food of summer.

If summer in St. Louis had a taste, it would be one part Maull's, another part Busch, a sprinkle of a Friar Tuck's turkey leg and a generous spoonful of frozen custard. Perhaps our fair city's greatest culinary contribution, this frosty treat hits the spot on those days so hot and humid you have to peel off your jorts when you come in from grilling the pork steaks. Here are the five best spots to cool off with a dish of creamy decadence.

Ted Drewes

The shop, the myth, the legend. Ted Drewes (multiple locations including 6726 Chippewa Street, 314-481-2652) and St. Louis custard are synonymous thanks to its outrageously creamy concoctions like the magnificent chocolate, butterscotch and pecan-laden Dutchman.

Fritz's Frozen Custard

St. Louisans at large may tout Ted Drewes, but if you're from Florissant, your custard loyalties lie with Fritz's (multiple locations including 1055 St. Catherine Street, Florissant; 314-839-4100), a north county staple that has the area's most delicious Turtle sundae.

Lyon's Frozen Custard

Lyon's (2309 Elm Street, St. Charles; 636-925-1448) has outstanding custard and the best Dole Whip you can get outside of Disney, but what makes this old-school stand so special is that it embodies the nostalgia of a bygone era when Noah's Ark, not Streets of St. Charles, was the first thing you saw when you crossed the Blanchette.

Rich's Frozen Custard

At the Oakville mainstay Rich's (multiple locations including 6065 Telegraph Road, Oakville; 314-846-8400), you can get your frozen custard in pie form. What more do you want out of life?

Silky's Frozen Custard

If this was a rank-ordered list, Silky's (multiple locations including 16043 Manchester Road, Ellisville; 636-230-8202) would come in at the No. 1 spot. This king of custard lives up to its name with the creamiest, most luxurious offerings that are just the right amount of sweet without being overly so. Here, you really get the rich, eggy undertones that taste downright buttery.