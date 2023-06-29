Top 5 Frozen Custards in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

Our roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes

By on Thu, Jun 29, 2023 at 6:11 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ted Drewes frozen custard.
Ian Froeb
The food of summer.

If summer in St. Louis had a taste, it would be one part Maull's, another part Busch, a sprinkle of a Friar Tuck's turkey leg and a generous spoonful of frozen custard. Perhaps our fair city's greatest culinary contribution, this frosty treat hits the spot on those days so hot and humid you have to peel off your jorts when you come in from grilling the pork steaks. Here are the five best spots to cool off with a dish of creamy decadence.

Ted Drewes
The shop, the myth, the legend. Ted Drewes (multiple locations including 6726 Chippewa Street, 314-481-2652) and St. Louis custard are synonymous thanks to its outrageously creamy concoctions like the magnificent chocolate, butterscotch and pecan-laden Dutchman.

Fritz's Frozen Custard
St. Louisans at large may tout Ted Drewes, but if you're from Florissant, your custard loyalties lie with Fritz's (multiple locations including 1055 St. Catherine Street, Florissant; 314-839-4100), a north county staple that has the area's most delicious Turtle sundae.

Lyon's Frozen Custard
Lyon's (2309 Elm Street, St. Charles; 636-925-1448) has outstanding custard and the best Dole Whip you can get outside of Disney, but what makes this old-school stand so special is that it embodies the nostalgia of a bygone era when Noah's Ark, not Streets of St. Charles, was the first thing you saw when you crossed the Blanchette.

Rich's Frozen Custard
At the Oakville mainstay Rich's (multiple locations including 6065 Telegraph Road, Oakville; 314-846-8400), you can get your frozen custard in pie form. What more do you want out of life?

Silky's Frozen Custard
If this was a rank-ordered list, Silky's (multiple locations including 16043 Manchester Road, Ellisville; 636-230-8202) would come in at the No. 1 spot. This king of custard lives up to its name with the creamiest, most luxurious offerings that are just the right amount of sweet without being overly so. Here, you really get the rich, eggy undertones that taste downright buttery.

Related
Park Avenue's gooey butter cake.

Top 5 Gooey Butter Cakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic: Our roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes

Related
Medina Mediterranean Grill's "Original Palestine," or chicken shawarma with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, tahini and added chile sauce.

Top 5 Chicken Shawarma in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic: Our roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes

Related
Stellar Hog brisket.

Top 5 Briskets in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic: Our roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr is the restaurant critic for the Riverfront Times and an international woman of mystery. Follow her on the socials at @cherylabaehr
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

La Calle Brings Late-Night NorCal Mexican to the Grove

By Scout Hudson

Sebastain Montes is the owner of La Calle, a new SoCal Mexican restaurant in the Grove.

Your Place Diner Serves Exquisite Soul Food in South City

By Cheryl Baehr

Your Place Diner features fried fish, soul food and barbecue specials, drinks and more.

Soulard’s Hi-Hat Bar Offers Sicilian Pizza, Jazz and Cocktails

By Jessica Rogen

The Hi-Hat, now open in Soulard, offers a drinks program, Siclian-style pizza and regular music bookings.

Zanti’s Deli Offers Italian Sandwiches in South St. Louis County

By Nina Giraldo

Zanti's Deli opened two weeks ago in Sappington.

Also in Food & Drink

Your Place Diner Serves Exquisite Soul Food in South City

By Cheryl Baehr

Your Place Diner features fried fish, soul food and barbecue specials, drinks and more.

La Calle Brings Late-Night NorCal Mexican to the Grove

By Scout Hudson

Sebastain Montes is the owner of La Calle, a new SoCal Mexican restaurant in the Grove.

Chimera Teas to Open in Tower Grove East This Summer

By Sarah Fenske

Kitchen House Coffee opened in Tower Grove East in 2014.

Cafe Miami Brings Cuban Cafe Culture to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Cafe Miami offers a selection of breakfast and lunch items alongside sweets and beverages.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us