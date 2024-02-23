Up Late's Second Location Is Now Open in the Loop

The takeout spot brings late-night eats to the space on Delmar Boulevard that formerly housed Chicken Out

By on Fri, Feb 23, 2024 at 1:04 pm

click to enlarge Co-owner Nathan Wright was manning Up Late's takeout window on a recent Thursday night. - DANIEL HILL
DANIEL HILL
Co-owner Nathan Wright was manning Up Late's takeout window on a recent Thursday night.
Late-night Loop-dwellers and hungry night owls of all shape and size have much to celebrate this week, as beloved purveyor of after-hours breakfast sandwiches Up Late has finally opened its Delmar location.

The new eatery opened for business this week at 6197 Delmar Boulevard in the space that housed Chicken Out's Loop location before its closure in October. As with the original Up Late, the Loop spot slings its wares from a takeout window on the side of its building at night, and will serve as a Strange Donuts outpost on weekends during the day.

Nathan Wright, who co-owns Up Late with Jason Bockman, was manning the window on a recent visit. He tells the RFT that there are no plans to utilize the space in the building that served as Chicken Out's dining area for that purpose — the spot will be takeout-only, as with the original location. The windows of the building will soon be covered in large neon signs, he added, sure to attract the ravenous late-night hordes leaving concerts at the nearby Pageant and Delmar Hall like moths to a flame.

Up Late's original location opened in February 2023 and quickly proved itself a hit, with this publication dubbing it "some of the greatest late-night food in St. Louis" by June. Former RFT Food Critic Cheryl Baehr credited that success to the fact that the space "nails the small details" on what is otherwise straightforward fare, celebrating in particular the inspired inclusion of housemade blackberry jelly and habanero aioli on its sandwiches.

Additional offering include street tacos, donuts, beer, coffee, milk and Red Hot Riplets, naturally.

Up Late is open from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, and the space will operate as a Strange Donuts location from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday. For more information, visit uplatestl.com.

Slideshow

Up Late Serves Some of the Greatest Late-Night Food in St. Louis

Mabel Suen
11 slides
Mabel Suen Mabel Suen Mabel Suen Mabel Suen Mabel Suen Mabel Suen
Click to View 11 slides
Related
Up Late

Review: Up Late Brings Outstanding After-Hours Eats to St. Louis: The Southwest Garden eatery serves a small menu of sandwiches, tacos and donuts into the wee hours


Daniel Hill

Daniel Hill is editor at large for the Riverfront Times and he demands to be taken seriously, despite all evidence to the contrary. Follow him on Twitter at @rftmusic.
