Wendy's Just Totally Ripped Off Lion's Choice's Orange Freeze

Earlier this week, fast food juggernaut Wendy's announced a brand-new offering: the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty.To which St. Louis said, "YAWN." After all, we've been drinking these creamy orange dreams since 1967.Let's face it, the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is a complete rip-off of the Orange Freeze, also called the Orange Cream, at Lion's Choice, which has been on the menu since the St. Louis-based fast-food chain first opened its doors. Which, again, was in 1967, two full years before Dave Thomas (RIP) opened his first Wendy's and served up his first Frosty. The blend of orange syrup, Lion's Choice shake mix and creamy custard has long been a fan favorite at the St. Louis-based chain.So not only was Lion's Choice there first, they were two years before the Frosty and 57 full years before the Orange Dreamsicle iteration of it. Which makes this new Wendy's menu item a total imposter!Reached for comment, Lion's Choice CEO Fred Burmer says, "Imitation is the highest form of flattery." He adds, "Lion’s Choice has no plans to add Frosties to its menu." Which, in fast food CEO circles, passes for a sick burn.In all seriousness .... anyone hungry for an Orange Freeze? We happen to know a bunch of convenient locations where you can get one — so long as you're lucky enough to be in St. Louis (or Kansas City) and have access to the real thing. Ohio-generated imitations need not apply.