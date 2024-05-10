Best Online Casino Real Money: Top 9 Casino Sites for Real Money 2024

Thanks to online casinos, you no longer have to drive across town or to the next city to play your favorite betting games. In 2024, there are numerous online casinos that allow you to play with real money. However, some are definitely better than others in terms of security, game choice, and ease of withdrawals.

To help players like you find the very best real money online casino, we tested and reviewed countless popular sites. After careful consideration, we can confidently recommend the following real money casinos as the best the internet has to offer in 2024.

Winners Circle: Top 9 Real Money Betting Sites

Horseplay: Editor’s Choice - Deposit $10, Get $20 Free - Unique Experience McLuck: Runner-Up - 150% Extra Gold Coins on Sign-Up WOW Vegas: 1 Million WOW Coins & 20 Sweepstakes Coins High5 Casino: Over 800 Titles & Rewarding VIP Program Pulsz: Claim Up to 5,000 Free Credits on Registration Hello Millions: Engaging Social Casino Experience with Regular Bonuses Funrize: Most Interactive - Enjoy Daily Bonuses, Tournaments & Social Features Betrivers: Extensive Casino Games, Sportsbook & Attractive Promos Chumba Casino: Social Gaming Destination with Generous Rewards

Top 9 Online Real Money Casinos in 2024

Whether you prefer slot games, sports betting, or table games, there's an online casino for you. We suggest reading a little more about each of these top-rated online casino platforms, then trying the sites you find most appealing.

1. Horseplay: Deposit $10, Get $20 Free - Unique Casino Experience click to enlarge

Horseplay is a newcomer to the industry. The site was launched in 2024 and has quickly gained a large following. Horseplay allows visitors to play a wide variety of games including slots. However, the winners are determined based on the results of real, love horse racing bets. Customers who follow live horse racing love this online casino. They appreciate that it brings real-world sports betting into the mix, which makes them feel more connected to the games.

You can use Horseplay on your browser or your smartphone. If you like Spinner games, you have a number to choose from, including Dazzling Dragons, Russian Wolf, and Diamonds of Athens. If you're more into Reels, then you may like Spin Again 7s or Golden Bars. And of course, Horseplay offers many classic Arcade games including Pixie Riches and Lost City of Gold. With the high quality of the interface, you'll feel like you're in a real casino.

Another favorite feature of Horseplay is their tournaments. You can enter big prize tournaments in which you climb the leaderboards as you score and earn points. Top prizes in the tournaments include free game play credits.

Horseplay accepts a variety of payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, and Wells Fargo. As soon as you sign up, you can deposit funds into your account, exchange those funds for game credits, and start playing. Once your winnings accumulate, you can easily withdraw them. Or, exchange them for more credits and keep playing.

Pros:

Results are determined based on real bets on live horse races

Large variety of arcade games and online slots

Easy to withdraw winnings

Multiple payment options accepted

Cons:

May be less interesting to those who don't follow horse racing

Features:

24-hour, 3-day, and month-long tournaments available

24-hour customer service

Minimum deposit: $10

Horseplay often offers promotions in which new customers receive credits for free game play. Customers must be 21 years old or older to participate.

2. McLuck: Runner-Up - 150% Extra Gold Coins on Sign-Up

If you're looking for an online casino that mimics the in-person experience with progressive jackpot slots, then McLuck is a great choice. Customers love using this real money casino to fill time as they stand in line, ride the bus, or take a break at work. Many of the games offer a social experience, which makes playing more interactive and enjoyable.

Some of the favorite games on McLuck include Coin Strike, Gold Party, and Energy Coins. Customers also enjoy Live Roulette, which has a minimum spin of only 1,000 coins. McLuck is also known for its great selection of Slingo games. Slingo XXXtreme will have you on the edge of your seat, and Lucky Larry's Lobstermania Slingo is sure to elicit a few giggles.

McLuck is also a top choice for classic online slots. You'll find Seven Seven, Ripe Rewards, Rush Fever 7s, and other favorites from live casinos. The graphics are modern and realistic, which helps draw you into the games.

McLuck accepts many payment options including Visa, Matercard, Apple Pay, G Pay, and bank transfers. You can redeem your winnings for either cash or gift cards.

You can use McLuck on your desktop or via their app. It's possible to browse games before you sign up. You can register with McLuck using Google, Facebook, or your email address. Once you are registered, you can purchase Gold Coins to begin game play. Gold Coins are sold in multiple package options to fit every budget.

Pros:

Vast selection of slots

Realistic interface on both desktop and mobile apps

Multiple Gold Coin packages available to suit any budget

Cons:

Gold Coins expire after 60 days of inactivity

Features:

24-hour customer service

Minimum deposit: $9.99

Weekly social media competitions for free game play

McLuck often offers signup bonuses and promotions for new subscribers. You can also earn additional rewards through the McLuck Loyalty Club.

3. WOW Vegas: 1 Million WOW Coins & 20 Sweepstakes Coins click to enlarge

Thanks to their 6-level VIP program, WOW Vegas is a great online casino for those who play regularly. They also offer ample refer-a-friend promos, so you only benefit by getting your friends involved, too. With more than 1200 slots, you won't get bored any time soon!

WOW Vegas has a beautifully designed app and desktop interface that will remind you of the real Las Vegas. Once you sign up, you can use your chosen payment method to purchase Sweep Coins, which you can use to gamble as you play the various casino games. You can redeem your Sweep Coins at any time. One Sweep Coin is worth one U.S. Dollar.

WOW Vegas does have a free play mode that you can use before deciding whether to sign up with real money. In this free mode, the coins are known as WOW Coins and do not have any monetary value. Customers who are new to online casino games love this feature as it allows them to "learn the ropes" before spending any money.

This online casino offers a lot of popular games from software providers like Pragmatic Play and Habernero. They have popular slots like Sugar Rush and Happy Hooves, and also various table games like Blackjack and Baccarat. The interface is easy to navigate; customers typically find it easy to move from game to game, and there is a search function you can use to avoid browsing through the long lists of games.

WOW Vegas accepts a variety of real money payment methods including Apple Pay, Skrill, Trustly, Visa, and Mastercard.

Pros:

Free play available for more than 1200 slots

6-level VIP program offers increasing rewards as you play

Easy-to-use interface with a search function

Cons:

Withdrawals can be slow at times

Features:

24-hour customer service

Minimum deposit: $10

Daily bonuses available

WOW Vegas offers many refer-a-friend promos. Many new users also qualify for a welcome bonus.

4. High5 Casino: Over 800 Titles & Rewarding VIP Program

High5 Casino offers one of the most social experiences in the world of online casinos. Their Roulette and Blackjack tables are always busy and active. You can start by playing free games, and then purchase Game Coins to start betting when you're comfortable. With a library of more than 1,000 real money slots, you're sure to find a favorite. While High5 Casino offers all of the classics, they also have several exclusive games that set the experience apart.

Players on High5 Casino earn free Sweep Coins and other gifts every day. There are also 4-Hour Bonuses that include both Game Coins and Diamonds. When you're ready, you can easily exchange your Sweep Coins for cash prizes, gift cards, or select merchandise. Helpful videos on the High5 Casino website show you exactly how to cash out.

Something unique about High5 Casino is their boosts. From Multiplier Boosts to Super Boosts, each adds a new element of excitement and potential to the game. The Super Boosts often unlock new game features, which keeps the various games engaging, even for those who play daily.

High5 Casino accepts payments via Chase, Wells Fargo, Citi, and more. You can easily communicate with one of their customer service team members via chat if you have questions about deposits or withdrawals.

Pros:

Offers classic tabletop games including Roulette and Blackjack

More than 1,000 online slot games

Ability to play for free before accessing real money slots

Winnings can be redeemed for cash, gift cards, or merchandise

Cons:

Long lists of games can be time-consuming to navigate

Features:

24-hour customer service via chat

Minimum deposit: $10

App available for Apple and Android

New subscribers to High5 Casino are often given free spins. There are numerous sweepstakes available via social media and directly in the app.

5. Pulsz: Claim Up to 5,000 Free Credits on Registration

Since 2022, Pulsz has been a favorite among online casino fans. This website offers lots of ongoing bonuses, which can make playing not only more affordable, but also more engaging. It offers more than 500 social casino games including slots and classic table games.

Pulsz has a very user-friendly platform that is inviting for first-time players. Plus, their 24-hour customer service team is only a message away if you get stuck. Their Tumbling Reels are really popular and are a great choice if you're seeking a simple game you can play while waiting in line or killing time between appointments. For more complex play, try playing Texas Hold 'Em or Multihand Blackjack.

If Roulette is more your speed, Pulsz has a few options. Their American Roulette 3D adds top-quality graphics to the traditional game. Devil's Wheel is a more classic option. Pulsz is also one of a few online casinos to offer online scratch cards including 7 Piggies and Gold Rush.

Many of the games on Pulsz can be played for free, if desired. If you do want to play for cash, you'll need to pre-load your account, which can be done with a credit card or ACH deposit. With a minimum deposit of only $10, it's perfectly fine to start slow and let your winnings grow.

Pros:

Free play options for most games

Multiple table games including Blackjack and Texas Hold 'Em

User-friendly platform is great for beginners

Many ongoing bonus options

Cons:

Fewer real money slots than some other online casinos

Features:

24-hour customer service team

Minimum deposit: $10

Ability to set weekly and monthly spending limits

Pulse offers ongoing bonuses and a welcome bonus. No purchase is necessary to set up your account.

6. Hello Millions: Engaging Social Casino Experience with Regular Bonuses click to enlarge

Established in 2024, Hello Millions has quickly risen to the top of the list of real money online casinos. Customers love their pragmatic jackpot play and also praise the fact that they do not have a maximum cap on prize redemptions.

Hello Millions' interface has a lighthearted look. You can easily scroll through the lists of games, which are well organized. Choose a Hold & Win game like 3 Clover Pots or Vegas Hold and Win when you're in a hurry. Or, opt for Pragmatic Jackpot Play games like Egg Rush or Tiki Hut for a more engaging experience.

The leaderboards on Hello Millions are frequently updated. Seeing others' success on these boards may help inspire your own. With every spin, you are also entered to win the Gold Coin Jackpot. The more people play, the larger this jackpot grows.

You can fund your Hello Millions account with Via, Apple Pay, or G Pay. If you connect with the company on social media, you'll be eligible for additional giveaways and bonuses.

Pros:

No maximum cap on prize redemptions

Multiple pragmatic jackpot game options

Leaderboards are prominent and easy to follow

Cons:

No dedicated mobile app available

Features:

Responsive customer service team

Minimum deposit: $10

Interface optimized for mobile use

Hello Millions offers generous welcome bonuses. They also offer many purchase bundles that are a good value.

7. Funrize: Most Interactive - Enjoy Daily Bonuses, Tournaments & Social Features click to enlarge

For fun, carnival-style games, you can't beat Funrize. This online casino has an incredible selection of fish games, and they also allow you to spin a daily wheel for free coins. Customers say it's like being at a fair and a casino at the same time. Of course, being able to play with real money makes it all the better.

Funrize sells multiple coin packages to fit every budget. You can buy as few as 50,000 Gold Coins at a time, which allows new users to get started slowly. The main gaming section is also well organized, so you can easily find games that interest you. Popular choices include Power of Zoro and Wild Safari. If you're into fishing games, you're sure to love Thunder Fishing. Funrize works with real game developers like NetGame to create these unique and interactive casino games.

Another fun aspect of Funrize is their races. Entering is simple. Just play as much as you want each day, and the players who spend the most hours active on the platform are given free coins.

Funrize offers excellent customer support via live chat, phone, and email. They accept payments via Visa, PayPal, wire transfer, Apple Pay, and bank transfer, and they are rated very highly in terms of security.

Pros:

Excellent promotions for new and returning users

Great selection of well-designed fishing games

Daily wheel spins for free coins

Cons:

No classic tabletop games

Features:

24-hour customer service

Minimum deposit: $20

Daily spins for free coins

Funrize usually offers an ample sign-up bonus. Customers can win cash prizes not only by playing games, but also by entering sweepstakes.

8. Betrivers: Extensive Casino Games, Sportsbook & Attractive Promos

Betrivers is a great online gambling platform for those who enjoy both sports betting and online casino games. When you sign up and make your first deposit, you get a bonus credit that you can use to make a bet. The platform accepts bets on NBA, NHL, MLB, and UCL games, among others.

If you're more interested in casino games, then check out the slots at Betrivers. Sands of Mystery is a customer favorite and is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. There are more than 600 slot games to play, so you may want to spend some time looking through them.

Another awesome feature on Betrivers is their Bonus Bank. This feature allows you to save your bonuses and use them later on. The community chat function also receives rave reviews from users. Interacting with others while you bet and play makes the experience more social.

Betrivers offers apps for both Apple and Android. They accept payments with Via, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, Paypal, and bank transfer. Customers say the withdrawal process is simple and reliable.

Pros:

Bonus Bank allows you to save bonuses for later use

Sports betting and online casino games on one platform

Community chat function increases social engagement

Cons:

Fewer casino games; more emphasis on sports betting

Features:

24-hour customer service

Minimum deposit: $10

Apps for Apple and Android

Betrivers offers an ample welcome bonus. Players can win virtual currency every 2 hours.

9. Chumba Casino: Social Gaming Destination with Generous Rewards

Chumba Casino is a great choice for anyone seeking an exciting, lighthearted online gambling experience. The bright and colorful logo and interface are sure to put you in a good mood. Then, the interactive and attention-grabbing games are just the icing on the cake.

Chumba Casino offers all of the games you'd find in a classic, in-person casino. You can settle in for a few rounds of Blackjack or Poker, or you can test your luck on the slots. Since you play with real money, it's really exciting to win. Bonus spins come up often, which makes the games even more engaging.

If you love Bingo, then you're in luck. Chumba Casino is one of few online casinos to offer virtual Bingo games. They also hold various social media competitions, through which you can win additional credits and spins.

Chumba Casino's games are designed by renowned software developers including Pragmatic Play and Reel Play. The company accepts American Express, Visa, Discover, Trusty, and bank transfers for payments.

Pros:

Full selection of classic casino games, plus Bingo and Solitaire

Bright, cheerful interface

Games designed by renowned software developers

Cons:

Must meet a certain minimum to withdraw your winnings

Features:

24-hour customer service

Minimum deposit: $1

Merchandise offered as a prize option

Chumba Casino offers free Sweep Coin bonuses for new players. They frequently host contests and promotions.

How Did We Make the List?

With real money online casino platforms becoming so popular in recent years, we had a lot of options to choose from when creating this list. Here are the key features we focused on when choosing the nine best online casino platforms to review in this article.

Game Options

We looked for platforms that offered a variety of casino game options. The best online casino platforms not only offer slots, but also more diverse games such as tabletop games, bingo, or solitaire. We also navigated the game lists on each platform and paid attention to how easy it was to find games that enticed us.

Bonuses and Rewards

When you first sign up for an online casino, it's nice to have a few extra coins or dollars to play with. As such, we chose to feature casinos with ample sign-up bonuses. We also liked to see a rewards program, deposit bonus, weekly bonuses, sweepstakes, or some other means of rewarding loyal players as they continue on the platform.

Ease of Withdrawals

When you play with real money, you often want to withdraw your winnings so you can spend them on real-like items! We tried out the withdrawal process for each online casino we considered. The casinos we selected to feature here all make it relatively easy and seamless for users to withdraw their funds.

Legality

The online casino industry is well regulated to ensure players are treated fairly. We made sure to only feature legal and regulated online casinos in this article.

Site Design and Navigability

Online gambling should be fun and enjoyable. This can only be the case if the app or website you are using is well designed and easy to navigate. Our reviewers spent a few hours navigating each online casino platform. In the end, we gave preference to the best online casino platforms that felt intuitive to use every step of the way, from sign-up to withdrawal.

How to Sign Up for a Real Money Online Casino Account

While every online casino is a little different, most follow the same, basic sign-up protocols. Once you decide which online casino you're most interested in using, you can follow these basic steps to sign up.

Navigate to the casino website and click the button that says "Sign Up." If you see a button that says "Play Now" or "Sign Up Now," that's the same thing; click on it. Enter your name and contact information in the form that appears. This form may also ask for your date of birth to verify your age, and your address to verify what state you live in. Read through the terms and conditions and the privacy policy. Click "accept." Wait for the casino to perform a Know Your Customer check and verify your information. This usually only takes a few seconds. Once you're verified, you'll be requested to make your first deposit. Make your first deposit using a method accepted by the online casino you've chosen. All of the casinos on this list accept credit cards, and most also accept bank transfers.

What Games Can You Find at Real Money Online Casinos?

Most online casinos offer slot machine games. Many also offer tabletop games, such as Blackjack and Poker. There are also a few that offer other games such as Bingo and Solitaire. Here's a closer look at some of the most popular casino game choices you'll come across.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a mainstay at both online and in-person casinos. In this game, the suits have no meaning; you only pay attention to the numbers on the cards. The dealer deals the cards. As they deal, try to accumulate a hand that comes as close to 21 without going over 21.

Since Blackjack is such a popular casino game, many versions have been developed over the years. Some versions to look out for in casino apps include Atlantic City Blackjack, Multi-Deck Blackjack, and Vegas Blackjack.

Baccarat

Baccarat is a single-person betting game that you play with a dealer. Your goal is to accumulate a hand of cards that comes as close as possible to a value of 9 without going over nine. You can bet either on your hand or on the dealer's hand to win. Sometimes, there is a tie; you can also bet that the game will tie.

Bingo

While Bingo may not be so popular at in-person casinos, it is offered by many online casinos. In Bingo, each player gets a card with a 5 x 5 grid of squares on it. Each square has a number inside of it. The "caller" calls out a number. If you have that number on your card in the appropriate column, you mark it. If you are able to mark a complete row or column of numbers, you have a "Bingo," and you win.

Texas Hold 'Em

While there are many styles of poker played as in online casinos, Texas Hold 'Em tends to be a favorite. In this type of poker, two "community cards" are laid on the table. Players are dealt an additional three cards each. So, their hand really consists of the two community cards plus their own three cards. Players place bets as to who has the highest hand.

Roulette

Roulette is a casino game in which a ball is dropped on a big, spinning wheel. Some of the compartments on the wheel are red, and others are black. Each slot is also marked with a number. Players bet as to which number the ball will land on. They can also bet on a color option: red or black. Roulette is a simple casino game, but there is some strategy involved as to when to keep betting and when to withdraw.

Real Money Casino Payment Options

Most online casinos accept multiple payment options. Regardless of the payment option you choose, there should not be any fee to deposit or withdraw money. You should, however, check the minimum deposit that the casino requires. Some have a minimum as low as $1, while others require a larger initial deposit of $20.

Here are some of the most popular payment types accepted by online casinos:

Credit cards, such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express

Apple Pay

G Pay

Android Pay

ACH Bank transfer

Wire transfer

Skrill

PayPal

Pros and Cons of Real Money Online Casinos

There are pros and cons of gambling with a real money online casino. Here are some top pros to consider:

Since you play with real money, the experience more closely mimics that of playing at a real casino.

You can withdraw any winnings as real cash, which you can spend in your everyday life.

Funding your account is easy as long as you have a bank account, credit card, or third-party payment app.

Of course, there are also a few cons to consider before signing up for an online casino:

If you lose, you will be losing real money.

There is a potential for gambling addiction, especially if you're not careful to follow responsible gambling protocols.

You need to be careful to use only legal, regulated casinos.

FAQs

Are online casinos legal?

Online casinos are legal as long as they adhere to various federal regulations.

How old do you have to be to use an online casino?

In some U.S. states, people must be 18 years or older to gamble at an online casino. Other states have a minimum gambling age of 21. As such, many online casinos require that all users are 21 or older to sign up regardless of the state in which they live.

How long does it take to withdraw money from an online casino?

This varies from casino to casino. With most casinos, your money will be back in your bank account within a few days of the time you initiate the transfer. Some online casinos allow you to pay a small, extra fee for a faster transfer.

Can you play for free at an online casino?

Some online casinos do allow users to play for free. However, you cannot typically win money when you play for free. Playing a few free games is a good way to occupy your time when you're not in the mood to place a bet. It can also help you get a better sense of the casino platform and how it works before you begin placing real bets.

Do you get to interact with others at an online casino?

Yes, some online casino platforms offer live chat functions that allow you to communicate with other users who are playing the same games. If this aspect is important to you, then check to be sure the casino you're considering offers this feature before you sign up. Live chat can make the casino experience much more social, especially if you have real-life friends who also enjoy online gambling.

Conclusion

Whether you're a dedicated poker player or someone who loves slots, online casinos allow you to get your gambling fix in the comfort of your own home. Check out the top nine real money online casinos recommended above, and sign up for the one you find most enticing. We wish you the best of luck!