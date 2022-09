Horror Film Festival Happening in St. Louis in October

courtesy Haunted Garage Horror Festival You can learn how an Emmy Award-winning Practical Effects Master makes zombies at the festival.

Halloween events are ramping up and with them comes the announcement that a horror film festival is happening in St. Louis in October.The 2nd Annual Haunted Garage Horror Festival will be held at thefrom October 7 through October 9.Hosted by St. Louis’ own Haunted Garage podcast , the fest includes feature films, horror shorts, documentaries, speakers and special guests. Guests include Practical Effects Master Brian Hillard from AMC’sandy. The two-time Emmy Award winner will be turning a woman into a zombie during a two-hour workshop.Planned events include a cocktail hour, coffee with filmmakers, an awards ceremony and more. Visit HauntedGarageHorrorFest.com to see the full itinerary. Tickets are $30 for the film series only, $30 for the speaker series only or $50 for a three-day all-access festival pass.