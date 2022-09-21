Horror Film Festival Happening in St. Louis in October

Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

The fest will include a practical effects demonstration on how to make someone a zombie

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 7:35 am

You can learn how an Emmy Award-winning Practical Effects Master makes zombies at the festival.
courtesy Haunted Garage Horror Festival
Halloween events are ramping up and with them comes the announcement that a horror film festival is happening in St. Louis in October.

The 2nd Annual Haunted Garage Horror Festival will be held at the Westport Playhouse (635 West Port Plaza Drive, WestportPlayhouse.com) from October 7 through October 9.

Hosted by St. Louis’ own Haunted Garage podcast, the fest includes feature films, horror shorts, documentaries, speakers and special guests. Guests include Practical Effects Master Brian Hillard from AMC’s The Walking Dead and Star Trek Discovery. The two-time Emmy Award winner will be turning a woman into a zombie during a two-hour workshop.

Planned events include a cocktail hour, coffee with filmmakers, an awards ceremony and more. Visit HauntedGarageHorrorFest.com to see the full itinerary. Tickets are $30 for the film series only, $30 for the speaker series only or $50 for a three-day all-access festival pass.

