25 Takeaways from the Inaugural Evolution Festival in Forest Park

, a testament to main talent booker Jeff Jarrett’s gutsy tastemaking. However, PLA knows their way around melodies, too — infusing generous keytar into queer-love, punk-soul attitude.





took the stage late despite having an extra hour to prepare due to a rain delay. Regardless, the Mods were dapper in their desert-storm khakis with frontman Robbie Grey in an Evolution shirt. It was a short set, but they hit the biggies, ending, of course, with “I Melt With You,” complete with phantom keyboards. Naturally, the place was all smiles.



4. The Knuckles won Saturday’s Best Fashion prize. Decked out in matching red jumpsuits, Rockwell Knuckles laid down buttery, baritone syncopation underneath the dancing vocals of Aloha Misho (sporting helicoptering hydra-headed braids), complete with synchronized jumping and a hard-cutting DJ.



is a southpaw on the guitar, and “Puffer” was his rocking closer, but he caressed the crowd earlier with his own saxophone tapestry and, especially, his capering flute, an instrumental versatility that made for one of Saturday’s grooviest, dreamiest sets.



6. With a giant bottle of bubbly, original member Master Gee’s delirious a capella flow, Evolution top dog Steve Schankman dancing in the wings and, of course, “Rapper’s Delight,” Sugar Hill Gang was Saturday’s hand-in-the-airing, just-not-caring party peak.



7. Brittany Howard , resplendent in a red-and-black muumuu, played the soul shouter, guitar hero and shape-shifting emotional testifier on tracks from 2019’s Jaime and debuted some scorching new material with two backup singers and three guitarists. Bonus: A galvanizing cover of Jackie Wilson’s “Your Love Keeps Lifting Me (Higher and Higher).”



