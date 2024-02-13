Black Pumas, Big Boi, Chaka Khan Top Music at the Intersection Lineup

And with today's announcement of the lineup of this year's event, we're pleased as punch to confirm that the tradition continues.
This year's fest sees such heavy hitters as Black Pumas, Big Boi, Lettuce, Chingy, Chaka Khan, Trombone Shorty, Esperanza Spalding and Samara Joy filling out the top lines of the roster, with the likes of Cimafunk, Lady Wray, Thumpasaurus, the Stanley Clarke Band and more a little further down the list. St. Louis artists, as always, make a big showing on the fest this year as well, with appearances by Tef Poe, Marquise Knox, Bates and the Strangers, Blvck Spvde, 18andcounting, Dylan Triplett and more all slated to take place over the festival's two days in September.
According to this morning's press announcement, this year's theme is "St. Louis Made," with a particular focus on the city's contributions to the American songbook and the Gateway City's relationship with its Mississippi River roots, and with a majority of the lineup having ties to the area.
Additionally, organizers have put in special effort this year to curate unique daily experiences across its two days, with Saturday's programming leaning heavily on hip-hop, funk and soul, while Sunday kicks off with a "Gospel brunch" and features primarily jazz, blues and heritage music.
Though he'd obviously be glad to see plenty of two-day ticket sales, Kranzberg Arts Foundation Executive Director Chris Hansen indicates that the move just makes sense.
“We’ve learned a lot about how people enjoy this festival,” says Hansen in a statement. “While we’re building cultural tourism around Music at the Intersection, the majority of our audience is from St. Louis. Grand Center Arts District is urban-based and in the heart of the city’s Midtown, making it easy to come and go.
"Whether it’s for the full weekend, a single day, or just a few hours, we want everyone to see themselves here. Saturday and Sunday are distinctly different, but still connected, to give single-day ticket buyers more of what they want. And, don’t worry, there’s less overlap between stages this year too. We know some of those schedule choices were breaking hearts, and we’ve adjusted.”
Unsurprisingly, Ferguson native and three-time MATI alumnus Keyon Harrold also returns this year — but not just as a performer. The trumpeter, vocalist and composer, who is also currently in the middle of a stint as creative advisor for Jazz St. Louis, was announced this year as the fest's first-ever artist-in-residence. That means he sees an expanded role on the festival's programming committee in addition to delivering a special presentation of his latest album, January's Foreverland, with a surprise roster of special guests.
"As the first Artist-in-Residence, I am honored to be an ambassador and liaison of the rich musical roots and culture of the St. Louis and Midwest region," Harrold says in a statement. "I can't wait to welcome incredible talents from all over the world to my beloved hometown and witness the melting pot of culture and creativity that the Music at the Intersection festival is known for."
Music at the Intersection is slated this year for Saturday, September 14, and Sunday September 15, in St. Louis' Grand Center. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., and two-days passes start at $140, with single-day admission starting at $75. Purchase yours at MetroTix.
Check out the full lineup for this year's fest below:
Saturday, September 14 will feature Black Pumas; Big Boi; Lettuce; Chingy; Jordan Ward; Cimafunk; Joe Russo’s Selcouth Quartet; Lady Wray; Thumpasaurus; Tef Poe and EFG w/ special guests; BeBe The Neo-Sout feat. special guests; Starwolf; Bates & The Strangers; Mvstercamp feat. DARKWOOD, Aida Ade and Alexia Simone; and werQfest Ball feat. Bronze Avery & Kristopher Lay. Exclusive DJ programming in Sophie’s Artist Lounge (for VIP and VIP+) will feature Sound Clash feat. Blvck Spvde, BIKO, 18andCounting; DJ Tycoon; MAXA; DJ PBNJEFFY; DJ Pharaoh; and Stazi.
Sunday, September 15 will feature Chaka Khan; Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue; Esperanza Spalding; Samara Joy; Stanley Clarke Band; Robert Randolph Band; Keyon Harrold presents Foreverland feat. surprise guests; Jazz St. Louis Celebrates Jazz From The East Side; Marquise Knox w/ Funky Butt Brass Band; Dylan Triplett; Al Holliday & The East Side Rhythm Band; Rhythm City feat. Ptah Williams; Ms. Hy-C; Boo Boo Davis; Red & Black Brass Band; Miss Jubilee; Eric McSpadden & friends; and Jeremy & LaToya. Exclusive DJ programming in Sophie’s Artist Lounge (for VIP and VIP+) will feature Lady Jock; Papa Ray; Art Dwyer; and Chilly C.
50 slides
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed