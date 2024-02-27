Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson and Mellencamp Will Play St. Louis in September

The trio will take the stage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

By on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 at 4:20 pm

Willie Nelson will perform at the Outlaw Music Festival on Sunday, June 25.
VIA FLICKR / ROBERTA
Willie Nelson will perform at the Outlaw Music Festival on Sunday, June 25.

A country music legend, a songwriter so good at writing songs they gave him a Nobel Prize, and a man who used to go by the name Cougar are all coming to St. Louis for a show in September.

Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp will all take the stage of the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 8, a show that is a part of Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

This won't be the first time this trio performed in the area. All three took the stage in 2009 at the Gateway Grizzlies ballpark just across the river.

Dylan's show here in October was one of RFT music critic Steve Leftridge's top concerts of the year

Memphis-based blues and soul band Southern Avenue will appear on the bill as well. 

Tickets start at around $40 (plus fees) and are available via LiveNation. More info about the pre-sale can be found here

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
February 21, 2024

